UFC 323 weigh-in video and results – Dvalishvili vs. Yan 2

By Eric Kowal 5 hours ago

UFC 323 weigh-ins will be held in Las Vegas this morning, followed by ceremonial weigh-ins later this evening. Saturday’s fight card from the T-Mobile Arena is headlined by a rematch between UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili and former champion Petr Yan. Dvalishvili defeated Yan via unanimous decision in their last outing on March 11, 2023.

The co-main event features UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja putting his title on the line against Joshua Van.

Watch the UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2 Morning Weigh-in Show live on Friday at 11:50am ET / 8:50am PT

Watch the UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2 Ceremonial Weigh-ins live on Friday at 8pm ET / 5pm PT

UFC 323 weigh-in results below:

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Merab Dvalishvili (135) vs. Petr Yan (135) – for bantamweight title
Alexandre Pantoja (125) vs. Joshua Van (124.5) – for flyweight title
Brandon Moreno (125) vs. Tatsuro Taira (126)
Henry Cejudo (136) vs. Payton Talbott (136)
Jan Blachowicz (206) vs. Bogdan Guskov (206)

Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Grant Dawson (156) vs. Manuel Torres (156)
Terrance McKinney (156) vs. Chris Duncan (156)
Maycee Barber (125.5) vs. Karine Silva (125.5)
Nazim Sadykhov (155.5) vs. Fares Ziam (156)

Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Marvin Vettori (186) vs. Brunno Ferreira (189)*
Edson Barboza (155.5) vs. Jalin Turner (155)
Iwo Baraniewski (206) vs. Ibo Aslan (205.5)
Mansur Abdul-Malik (185.5) vs. Antonio Trocoli (186)
Muhammad Naimov (146) vs. Mairon Santos ()

*Ferreira missed the middleweight limit. The fight will continue at a catchweight, and he will be fined 20 percent of his purse.

