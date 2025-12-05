SENSHI 29 – All fighters make weight in Bulgaria – VIDEO

All 24 fighters successfully made weight for tomorrow’s SENSHI 29 gala fight night. This means only one thing: On December 6th, we will see 12 tense battles between fighters from 15 countries.

The official weigh-in and face-off ceremony took place at Hotel Ensana Aquahouse in St. St. Constantine and Helena resort in Varna, Bulgaria. The atmosphere was exciting and tense as the athletes met for the first time just one day before stepping into the ring. Kickboxing legend Albert Kraus oversaw the process and confirmed that every competitor is cleared to fight.

The SENSHI 29 gala night will take place on December 6 at 12:00 PM EST/7:00 PM EST at the Palace of Culture and Sports in Varna, Bulgaria.

You could watch live and free SENSHI internationally on SENSHI’s YouTube Channel and on Triller TV, for the USA and Canada – on Swerve Combat TV, and for Bulgaria – on Bulgaria ON AIR TV and Max Sport 1.

Full SENSHI 29 weigh-in results can be viewed below:

Fight №1 KWU Full Contact -75 kg

Marius Cimpoieru (Romania) – 74,9 kg

Zhulien Rikov (Bulgaria) – 74,5 kg

Fight №2 KWU Full Contact -70 kg

Aissam Chadid (Morocco) – 69,7 kg

Dragomir Petrov (Bulgaria) – 70 kg

Fight №3 KWU Full Contact -75 kg

Rocky Grandjean (Netherlands) – 73 kg

Atanas Bozhilov (Bulgaria) – 72,5 kg

Fight №4 KWU Full Contact -80 kg

Petros Dе Freitas (Brazil) – 76,2 kg

Michael Samperi (Italy) – 76,7 kg

Fight №5 KWU Full Contact -85 kg

Ulric Bokeme (Switzerland) – 85 kg

Frangis Goma (France) – 85 kg

Fight №6 KWU Full Contact -85 kg

Alexandru Velenciuc (Moldova) – 84.9 kg

Fabian Lorito (Italy) – 85 kg

Fight №7 KWU SENSHI -70 kg

Nathan Bendon (England) – 65 kg

Nicolas Sanabria (Colombia) – 65 kg

Fight №8 KWU Full Contact -80 kg

Cicero Evangelista (Brazil) – 76,5 kg

Vedat Hoduk (Türkiye) – 77 kg

Fight №9 KWU Full Contact +95 kg

Florin Ivanoaie (Romani) – 116,2 kg

Mantas Rimdeika (Lithuania) – 114,8 kg

Fight №10 KWU Full Contact +95 kg

Dexter Suisse (Netherlands) – 122,8 kg

Giannis Stoforidis (Greece) – 108,8 kg

Fight №11 KWU Full Contact -85 kg

Karim Mabrouk (Austria) – 84,1 kg

Ali Yuzeir (Bulgaria) – 85 kg

Fight №12 KWU Full Contact 95+ kg

Marius Munteanu (Romania) – 107,6 kg

Eduard Aleksanyan (Bulgaria) – 108,2 kg