Paige VanZant Playboy Sweden out now

Paige VanZant Playboy – Three words mixed martial arts fans have been waiting to hear. Unfortunately, while “12 Gauge” is technically the cover girl for the December 2025 issue of Playboy Sweden, it may not be exactly what some were hoping for.

You will not catch VanZant without her clothes on in this particular issue, but you will see the 31-year-old fighter wearing sexy lingerie and speaking to the magazine in a brand-new article and photo spread.

“Right now, I feel like the most “me” I’ve ever been. I’m in a chapter where I get to choose myself my creativity, my femininity, my strength, my fun. I’m not boxed in by one title anymore. I’m all of them at once, and it finally feels aligned,” VanZant told the magazine.

Playboy Sweden made the announcement on Instagram stating:

“The collaboration everyone has been waiting for Playboy x Paige VanZant.

“The global icon is back — and this time, she’s gracing the cover of Playboy Sweden with her most captivating shoot yet.

Bold, confident, unstoppable… Paige brings the perfect blend of athletic power and timeless allure.”

“2026 will be a chapter of evolution. More creativity, more confidence, more unexpected moves. I’m stepping into a year where I’m not just participating in my life, I’m leading it boldly,” VanZant said.

