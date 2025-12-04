Thu. Dec 4th, 2025
Paige VanZant Playboy, Paige VanZant, Playboy

Paige VanZant Playboy Sweden out now

By Report 1 hour ago

Paige VanZant Playboy – Three words mixed martial arts fans have been waiting to hear. Unfortunately, while “12 Gauge” is technically the cover girl for the December 2025 issue of Playboy Sweden, it may not be exactly what some were hoping for.

You will not catch VanZant without her clothes on in this particular issue, but you will see the 31-year-old fighter wearing sexy lingerie and speaking to the magazine in a brand-new article and photo spread.

“Right now, I feel like the most “me” I’ve ever been. I’m in a chapter where I get to choose myself my creativity, my femininity, my strength, my fun. I’m not boxed in by one title anymore. I’m all of them at once, and it finally feels aligned,” VanZant told the magazine.

Playboy Sweden made the announcement on Instagram stating:

“The collaboration everyone has been waiting for Playboy x Paige VanZant.

“The global icon is back — and this time, she’s gracing the cover of Playboy Sweden with her most captivating shoot yet.
Bold, confident, unstoppable… Paige brings the perfect blend of athletic power and timeless allure.”

“2026 will be a chapter of evolution. More creativity, more confidence, more unexpected moves. I’m stepping into a year where I’m not just participating in my life, I’m leading it boldly,” VanZant said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Playboy Sweden (@playboymagsweden)

author avatar
Report
See Full Bio
Tags: ,

You may also like

Stephen Loman

Filipino MMA Star Stephen Loman Returns To BRAVE CF With Multi-Bout Deal

By Report 22 hours ago
Cris Cyborg

Cris Cyborg to retire from MMA competition in 2026

By Eric Kowal 1 day ago
Art of War Cage Fighting 45

Markle vs Kennedy highlights loaded Art of War Cage Fighting 45 fight card

By 'Beautiful' Bob Meloni 1 day ago
Steven Asplund, UFC Vegas 112

UFC Vegas 112’s Steven Asplund Looks To Take Out Sean Sharaf And Fight “Punk A**” Josh Holkt After

By James Lynch 3 days ago
Ring of Combat 88

Ring of Combat 88: Ramirez vs Varricchio preview

By 'Beautiful' Bob Meloni 3 days ago
Larissa Pacheco, Amanda Nunes, Kayla Harrison

Larissa Pacheco helping train Amanda Nunes for Kayla Harrison

By Eric Kowal 4 days ago