UFC 332 Women’s Flyweight Championship Leads Showcase of Rising Stars

UFC, in association with the Utah Sports Commission and Smith Entertainment Group, makes its highly anticipated return to the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, with a fight card filled with exciting prospects and rising stars, headlined by a battle for the undisputed UFC women’s flyweight championship as No. 1 ranked contender Natalia Silva faces No. 8 ranked Wang Cong. The co-main event will see former UFC flyweight champion and No. 9 ranked bantamweight contender Deiveson Figueiredo face top prospect and No. 11 ranked Payton Talbott.

UFC 332 – SILVA vs. WANG takes place Saturday, October 3 at the Delta Center and for the first time, the entire main card will air on both CBS and Paramount+, beginning at a special start time of 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The prelims will begin at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT. The early prelims will kick off at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on Paramount+ and UFC Fight Pass.

No. 1 ranked Silva (20-5-1, fighting out of Pingo D’Agua, Minas Gerais, Brazil) plans to make a statement in her first UFC main event. A top prospect since joining the UFC in 2022, Silva has proven that she can compete with the best in victories over former champions Rose Namajunas, Alexa Grasso and Jessica Andrade. She now aims to secure her biggest win yet and raise undisputed UFC gold.

Wang (10-1, fighting out of Liaoning Province, China) steps into her title opportunity with intentions of delivering a highlight-reel performance. A renowned striker, she burst onto the UFC scene with a one-minute knockout of Victoria Leonardo, the second-fastest in UFC women’s flyweight history. Currently riding a four-fight win streak, including her most recent victory over Tracy Cortez, Wang now looks to add Silva to her resume and capture the title.

Figueiredo (25-7-1, fighting out of Soure, Pará, Brazil) aims to put his world championship pedigree on display once again. Considered one of the greatest flyweights of all time, he moved up to bantamweight in 2023 and immediately earned notable wins over Rob Font, Cody Garbrandt and Marlon Vera. He now seeks to halt the momentum of Talbott and turn his attention back towards the top of the division.

Streaking Talbott (11-1, fighting out of Reno, Nev.) makes his first Octagon appearance of 2026. A top prospect since being signed from Dana White’s Contender Series season 7, Talbott has shown off his skills in wins over Henry Cejudo, Felipe Lima and Cameron Saaiman. He now looks to take out another former champion and break into the Top 10 of the division.

Other bouts on the UFC 332 card include:

• An all-action lightweight contest sees King Green (36-17-1 1NC, fighting out of Fontana, Calif.) go toe-to-toe with Esteban Ribovics (16-3, fighting out of Cordoba, Argentina)

• Highly touted UFC newcomer Roberto Soldic (21-4, fighting out of Dusseldorf, Germany by way of Zagreb, Croatia) aims to make a statement in his debut against Khaos Williams (16-5, fighting out of Detroit, Mich.) in a welterweight bout

• Top middleweight prospect Ateba Gautier (11-1, fighting out of Yaounde, Cameroon) meets fellow striker Roman Kopylov (15-5, fighting out of Bachatsky, Kemerovo, Russia)

• Flyweight standout Imanol Rodriguez (7-0, fighting out of Ensenada, Mexico) plans to remain undefeated when he clashes with Alden Coria (13-3 1NC, fighting out of Houston, Texas)

• Damian Pinas (10-1, fighting out of Oranjestad, Aruba) seeks another highlight-reel performance as he goes toe-to-toe with Andrey Pulyaev (10-5, fighting out of Novosibirsk, Russia) in a middleweight tilt

• No. 15 ranked UFC bantamweight contender Marcus McGhee (11-2, fighting out of Phoenix, Ariz.) locks horns with Benardo Sopaj (13-3, fighting out of Fier, Albania)

• Dana White’s Contender Series alum Anthony Wint (8-0, fighting out of Deer Creek, Fla.) makes another quick return to the Octagon to face undefeated UFC newcomer Lucas Armand (6-0, fighting out of Big Rapids, Mich.)

• Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos (32-17, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) battles rising Alexander Hernandez (18-9, fighting out of Denver, Colo. by way of San Antonio, Texas)

• Johnny Walker (22-10 1NC, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev., by way of Rio das Ostras, Brazil) aims to impress in his UFC heavyweight debut as he takes on Mick Parkin (10-1, fighting out of Castletown, England)

• Middleweight action sees former title challenger Marvin Vettori (19-10-1, fighting out of Mezzocorona, Italy) face off with Ismail Naurdiev (25-8, fighting out of Rabat, Morocco)

• Utah’s own Court McGee (23-14, fighting out of Orem, Utah) makes his final walk to the Octagon against Eric Nolan (8-5, fighting out of Edison, N.J.) in a welterweight bout

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