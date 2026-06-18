Fri. Jun 19th, 2026
UFC Rivals

UFC Rivals – New show to begin airing on A&E this weekend

By Eric Kowal 12 hours ago

UFC Rivals, a new show similar to WWE Rivals, will begin airing on A&E on June 21.

According to show’s website, “UFC Rivals is an electrifying deep dive into the most iconic feuds in UFC history. Blending gripping archival footage, exclusive interviews, and a dynamic roundtable, the series revisits the unforgettable moments and high-stakes drama behind the fiercest battles inside the Octagon. UFC superfan, Mario Lopez brings together fan-favorite voices, including C.M. Punk and Ken Shamrock, to break down the rivalries that defined eras, shaped legacies, and helped propel the UFC into a global phenomenon.”

The first episode on Sunday will detail the feud between Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz. A second episode is also scheduled to be broadcast highlights Georges St-Pierre vs. Matt Serra.

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Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
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