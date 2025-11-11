Alistair Overeem Stands Up for Tom Aspinall After UFC 321 Eye Poke Controversy

There’s little arguing that what was supposed to be a statement win for Tom Aspinall was anything but. It’s now seen as one of the strangest endings of the entire year. The 321 main event in Abu Dhabi came to an abrupt end early after Ciryl Gane’s finger caught Aspinall’s eye twice. The Englishman was then seen in discomfort as he dropped back. He was blinking hard as a doctor raced into the cage. This signaled the end of the fight. Aspinall had been a slight -130 favorite going into the event. Still, odds didn’t matter much after the incident since it was clear he couldn’t see out of one eye.

Fans React as Debate Erupts

Since that moment, the MMA world hasn’t stopped talking. Some fans accused Aspinall of quitting too quickly, while others defended him, saying nobody should risk their vision for pride. It’s become the latest in a long line of controversies over accidental fouls, and everyone has an opinion.

After the no-contest ruling, those who bet on the match went straight to their sportsbooks. Oddsmakers didn't waste time adjusting the odds. It was disappointing for fans, but major sportsbooks reopened odds within hours for a potential rematch.

Overeem Speaks Up

Alistair Overeem, one of the sport’s most respected veterans, wasn’t happy with the criticism heading Aspinall’s way. Speaking with Bloody Elbow, the former K-1 Grand Prix champion said the video and photos spoke for themselves.

“You can see how deep that poke went,” he said. “Anyone who’s ever been hit like that knows the pain. Even a mild eye poke feels like fire. That one looked bad.”

The Reality of Fighting Through Pain

Overeem explained something few fans think about: adrenaline hides pain, but not for long. “During a fight, you don’t feel much. When it’s over and the rush fades, that’s when it hits you,” he said. “You’re talking about stabbing pain, watering eyes, and headaches. Tom stopping wasn’t a weakness. It was smart. Vision isn’t something you gamble with.”

Why the Injury Matters

The eye poke not only ended the fight but may also delay Aspinall’s return. He’s since confirmed that his doctors are optimistic about a full recovery, though swelling around his orbital bone kept him from training. For now, he’s focusing on rest. It’s frustrating, but he’s handled it with professionalism, thanking fans for the support and ignoring the noise.

Whenever Aspinall returns, this episode will follow him. Some fans will keep questioning the stoppage, while others will remember how dangerous those moments can be. Overeem’s defense might not change every opinion, but it has added weight to the idea that fighters shouldn’t have to prove toughness at the expense of their health. And when Aspinall and Gane finally share the Octagon again, it’ll be for closure as much as competition.