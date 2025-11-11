Aspen Ladd makes bare knuckle debut this weekend at BKFC 84

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) has announced a stellar undercard for their action packed BKFC 84 event this Saturday, November 15 at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA and broadcast globally on DAZN (Free Prelims 9:00 p.m. EST / 6:00 p.m. PST, Main Card 10:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. PST).

BKFC 84 is headlined by the BKFC Light Heavyweight World Championship and Highly Anticipated Rematch between arch-rivals; Champion Josh ‘D-Day’ Dyer, (5-1), and the Promotions Former Two Division World Champion and Former #1 Pound-for-Pound Fighter Lorenzo ‘The Juggernaut’ Hunt’, (11-2).

The Open to the Public Ceremonial Weigh-in and Media Q & A will take place on Friday, November 14 at 6:00 p.m. PST in the Acrisure Arena.

Co-headlining BKFC 84 in the middleweight division, Drew Stuve, (3-0), of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada battles Kansas City, KS native Zeb ‘CWB’ Vincent, (3-2). The hard-hitting Stuve has won all three fights by knockout; Will Santiago KO 1 on August 9, 2025, Sonny Smith KO 2 on August 31, 2024, and Jason Kelly KO 1 on March 2, 2024. The upset minded Vincent looks for a return to the win column following a clash with Dionisio Ramirez on April 18, 2025.

In the feature fight at BKFC 84 fighting in the female featherweight division, former UFC Star Aspen Ladd of Pioneer, CA makes her highly anticipated debut against Riverview, FL native Shyanna Bintliff, (1-0). Fighting on the biggest UFC cards, Ladd compiled a professional MMA record of 12-5. Bintliff stopped Marisol Ruelas Lopez in the second round on August 2, 2025.

Knockout artists compete in the light heavyweight division with Cody Vidal, (2-1-1), of Temecula, CA facing off against David Simpson, (3-4), of Virginia. Vidal stopped Maurice Horne in the fourth round on July 25, 2025. Simpson looks for his third straight victory following two stoppages; Jeremy Smith KO 1 on September 12, 2025 and Brandon Conley KO 4 on August 2, 2025.

Welterweights will see action as Evgenii ‘The Sailor’ Kurdanov, (5-2), of Moscow, Russia battles Paolo ‘Ze Doido’ Games, (1-1) of Itapemirim, Brazil. Featherweight Danny ‘The Machete’ Alvarez, (2-2) of San Diego, CA battles Jared Lennon, (1-1), of Lowell, MA. Local favorite David ‘El Perro Necio’ Diaz, (2-1-1), of South Central, Los Angeles, CA faces off against Justyn Martinez, (2-5), of Wichita, Kansas in the bantamweight division.

Ryan ‘RYU’ Petersen, (2-1), of Humboldt County, CA clashes with BKFC debuting Enkhtur Bayartsogt of San Francisco, CA in the welterweight division. Fighting in the heavyweight division, Chase Gormley (1-1), of Los Angeles, CA battles BKFC newcomer Nelson Best, of Knoxville, OH.

Headlining the prelims, BKFC newcomers will face off in the lightweight division with Jonathan ‘Sancho’ Quiroz, of South Gate, CA facing Anthony Pike of Tucson, AZ. Cruiserweight Iman ‘Stross’ Williams, (1-0), of Riverside, CA clashes with Savannah, GA native Lewis ‘Sweet Lou’ Glover, (1-1).

A native of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the hard-hitting Josh ‘D-Day’ Dyer makes the first defense of BKFC Light Heavyweight World Title following his sensational fourth round stoppage of former World Champion Mike Richman on May 10, 2025, at BKFC-74 in Salt Lake City, UT. He also holds notable victories Will Albrecht (KO-1, BKFC-63), Dakota Cochrane (KO-1, BKFC Fight Night Omaha) and Jared Warren (KO-5, BKFC-12). Dyer’s only loss came to Lorenzo Hunt in a hotly contested battle at BKFC-17 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Among Lorenzo Hunt’s extraordinary accomplishments came in a world title unification at KnuckleMania 3 on February 17, 2023, in front of a massive crowd in Albuquerque, NM against longtime rival Mike Richman. Valiantly rising from a hard knockdown to the canvas, Hunt would finish the fight by immediately dropping Richman with his next punch thrown, a blistering left hook to the head. The sequence became an immediate viral sensation with over 2.5 million subsequent views. With the victory Hunt added the light heavyweight world title to his cruiserweight belt as BKFC’s first two division champion.

Decisioning home-town favorite Chris Camozzi in Denver, CO on September 22, 2023, Hunt defended his BKFC Cruiserweight World Title displaying his world class fighting skills in front of a sold-out crowd at the 1ST Bank Center.

In an attempt to become a BKFC three-division world champion, Hunt challenged the BKFC Heavyweight World Championship Mick Terrill at BKFC Knucklemania IV in Los Angeles on April 27, 2024. Sustaining an elbow injury in the opening round, Hunt was forced to retire from the match.