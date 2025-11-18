Tue. Nov 18th, 2025
Attila Korkmaz

Attila Korkmaz plans to send Mateusz Legierski to the hospital and win the OKTAGON 155lb title

By James Lynch 18 hours ago

Interview with Attila Korkmaz

Attila Korkmaz (16-10) discusses his vacant lightweight title fight against Mateusz Legierski (12-2) at OKTAGON 80 on Nov. 22. Attila also talked about how this fight came together, OKTAGON coming to his hometown of Berlin next year and how he sees the fight playing out.

“The odds are in my favor. I don’t see him doing any damage honestly. His strength is that he has heavy hands, but these hands have to connect. His positioning and body mechanics, I don’t see it. I see him tiring out at the latest at the second round. It’s going to be awkward for him. I think he will be overwhelmed with my pace. I’ll be looking for the finish and send this guy to the hospital.”

 

James Lynch
Covering MMA since 2008, James Lynch is a freelance MMA journalist for MyMMANews and other notable outlets. He's also a commentator for Rise Fighting Championships. Follow him on Twitter/Instagram @LynchOnSports
