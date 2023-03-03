Austin Trout on “Aggravating” Diego Sanchez Allegations

Austin Trout earned a fourth-round doctor stoppage against Diego Sanchez in the co-main event of BKFC KnuckleMania 3.

Trout once again appeared on Bowks Talking Bouts to touch on Sanchez’s post-fight allegations of greasing, having his sights set on welterweight/ lightweight champ Luis Palomino, plus so much more. Excerpts from our chat are below.

Austin Trout

How the bare-knuckle boxing debut played out relative to Trout’s preconceived notions

“Well I mean the fight went how I thought it was going to go. But as far as the experience, the event, the production, everything was really just top-notch. The fans, the excitement, the energy that they brought, coupled with everything it was just amazing. The fights too, the fights were crazy. Golly, I’m a fan. I’m a fan. I’m so happy to be a part of this gangster ass league, man. It’s crazy.”

Trout’s thoughts on the greasing allegations and vaseline-based cheating from Diego Sanchez

“I thought it was a joke and then people started like making some serious videos about it. Then I started getting a bunch of people in my DMs really taking it to head. I’m like these people made a video and they had all this editing and all that. But they didn’t decide to look at the rules before wasting all that energy talking shit, you know what I mean? I couldn’t believe it caught the traction that it did. Overall this is very aggravating.”

“I don’t like being called a cheater. Don’t like being accused of cheating. I ain’t cheat a day in my life. So it’s other than that, it’s just an unnecessary aggravation that I have to deal with because of baseless nonsense. Diego himself, he didn’t even know to think that until the video told him that it was a possibility.”

BKFC

Eyeing a shot at Luis Palomino’s BKFC gold early in the second quarter of 2023

“God willing it works out, you know what I’m saying. As soon as my hands are healed up and I start hitting the bag again, then I can start counting down for when the next fight should be. My hands, they’re just a little swollen; not broken or nothing. But nonetheless, I don’t want to do no hitting with them right now. So as soon as I can start hitting with them again, I think April will work. Think April will work, you know God willing.”

“I had seen that there were some people that were griping about oh, how is he just going to come into our sport and get a title shot? I was like ok, so you want me to beat you up next instead? Well, I’m not going to give up a title shot because people are griping. But I will defend it against these gripers and make do with what I plan on doing to everybody that I stand in that squared circle with.”

