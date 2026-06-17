Bryan Battle Faces Dalton Rosta in a High Stakes PFL Charlotte Main Event

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) today announced three middleweight bouts for PFL Charlotte on Friday, August 7 at Bojangles Coliseum, as several of the division’s top contenders look to strengthen their position in the championship picture.

With Johnny Eblen and Impa Kasanganay set to compete for the Interim PFL Middleweight World Championship at PFL Austin on July 18, the action in Charlotte will help shape the future of one of the PFL’s deepest divisions.

No. 8 ranked-Bryan Battle (12-3, 1 NC) returns to action against No. 4 ranked-Dalton Rosta (11-3) in a matchup featuring two established middleweights looking to make a statement. Battle will look to bounce back and prove he is still a threat to the division, while Rosta plans to impose his relentless pressure to secure an important victory against one of his toughest opponents.

In another key contest on the main card, No. 7 ranked-Josh “Coninha” Silveira (15-5), finalist in the 2023 middleweight tournament, takes on No. 6 ranked-Aaron Jeffery (16-6), former Bellator title challenger. Both fighters have competed against high-level opposition and remain firmly in the mix at 185 pounds. A victory could move either athlete closer to title contention.

The main card will also feature No. 9 ranked-Josh Fremd (12-6) against Jhony Gregory (10-5). Fremd impressed in his PFL debut with a first-round knockout victory, while Gregory earned a submission win in his most recent appearance. Both fighters enter the matchup looking to continue building momentum in the division.

The PFL Charlotte main card will air live on ESPN in the U.S. beginning at 10:00 pm ET. The preliminary portion can be seen on the ESPN App beginning at 7:00 pm ET. Tickets for the event are available now at pfl.info/charlotte. Additional bouts will be announced shortly.

PFL Charlotte Main Card:

Bojangles Coliseum, Charlotte, North Carolina

August 7 | 10 pm ET / 7pm PT

ESPN (U.S.)

Middleweight Main Event: #8 – Bryan Battle (12-3, 1NC) vs. #4 – Dalton Rosta (11-3)

Middleweight Bout: #7 – Josh Silveira (15-5) vs. #6 – Aaron Jeffery (16-6)

Middleweight Bout: #9 – Josh Fremd (12-6) vs. Jhony Gregory (10-5)