Wed. Dec 18th, 2024
Conor McGregor, Logan Paul

Conor McGregor says he is preliminary talks to face Logan Paul in boxing

By MyMMANews 15 hours ago

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor today went to X to declare that may be entering the boxing ring before returning to MMA.

“The rumors of a bout with topurio are false,” McGregor said regarding a potential bout against UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria. “I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India.
I have agreed.
I will then seek my return to the Octagon.”

Topuria also denied any speculation he would fight McGregor.

“The rumors of bout with mchicken are false,” Topuria said on social media. “I don’t fight nor am I interested in fighting with a rapist.”

McGregor’s announcement comes less than a month after a civil court jury in Ireland determined he must pay nearly $257,000 to a woman who has accused the UFC star of rape.

‘Mystic Mac’ was set to return to the octagon earlier this year against Michael Chandler but was injured leading up to the fight and the bout was scrapped. He has not competed in combat sports since his July 2021 loss to Dustin Poirier where McGregor broke his leg in the first round.

Paul has several boxing matches under his belt to include a draw in an exhibition against famed fighter Floyd Mayweather Jr. He also holds a decision win over Dillon Danis.

