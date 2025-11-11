Wed. Nov 12th, 2025
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg shows off MMA skillset

Dana White – “Mark Zuckerberg will beat the living sh*t out of you”

By Eric Kowal 6 hours ago

It is widely known that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has taken up jiu jitsu as a hobby. The interest in the sport has gained the attention and support of UFC CEO Dana White.

While speaking on the Him and Her Podcast, White said “Mark Zuckerberg will beat the living sh*t out of you,” as he spoke out against critics who insult the social media mogul’s training.

Zuckerberg began training jiu jitsu in 2022 during the COVID-19 lockdowns, inspired by surfing friends and his interest in MMA, as he shared on podcasts like Joe Rogan’s and Lex Fridman’s. He trains 3–4 times a week under coach Dave Camarillo at Guerrilla Jiu-Jitsu, focusing on no-gi grappling to avoid head strikes while building mental clarity and energy for his work at Meta.

By May 2023, after about a year of training, he competed in his first tournament at Woodside High School, winning gold in no-gi white belt featherweight and silver in gi. In July 2023, he earned his blue belt, posing with Camarillo (a fifth-degree black belt) and crediting the training for lessons in fighting and life. He’s since trained with pros like Mikey Musumeci and Israel Adesanya, and his coach has called him one of the best students ever.

