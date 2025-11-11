Dana White – “Mark Zuckerberg will beat the living sh*t out of you”

It is widely known that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has taken up jiu jitsu as a hobby. The interest in the sport has gained the attention and support of UFC CEO Dana White.

While speaking on the Him and Her Podcast, White said “Mark Zuckerberg will beat the living sh*t out of you,” as he spoke out against critics who insult the social media mogul’s training.

Dana White: All of you telephone tough guys and internet tough guys who talk shit about Mark Zuckerberg. Zuckerberg will beat the shit out of everyone of you.pic.twitter.com/D1xyOgvx2W — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) November 10, 2025

Zuckerberg began training jiu jitsu in 2022 during the COVID-19 lockdowns, inspired by surfing friends and his interest in MMA, as he shared on podcasts like Joe Rogan’s and Lex Fridman’s. He trains 3–4 times a week under coach Dave Camarillo at Guerrilla Jiu-Jitsu, focusing on no-gi grappling to avoid head strikes while building mental clarity and energy for his work at Meta.

By May 2023, after about a year of training, he competed in his first tournament at Woodside High School, winning gold in no-gi white belt featherweight and silver in gi. In July 2023, he earned his blue belt, posing with Camarillo (a fifth-degree black belt) and crediting the training for lessons in fighting and life. He’s since trained with pros like Mikey Musumeci and Israel Adesanya, and his coach has called him one of the best students ever.

