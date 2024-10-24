Daniel Konrad hopes a win over Bellator veteran Aiden Lee leads to Contender Series opportunity

Interview with Daniel Konrad below

Daniel Konrad (6-2) discusses his lightweight fight against Aiden Lee (12-8) at Cage Warriors 181 on Nov. 23. Daniel also spoke about how this opportunity came together, moving down to lightweight for this fight for the first time in his career and the implications of a victory.

“Since I’m coming from a loss I have to get at least 2-3 more wins. But I’m really looking forward to getting into the Contender Series. I’ve trained with so many guys who’ve had the opportunity to fight there. Cage Warriors is a really good platform for this. It’s either getting 2-3 more good fights and getting a shot on DWCS, or if I could fight for the (Cage Warriors) title against King Georges, I called him out, but he never replied.”

