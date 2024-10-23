Richie Smullen continues rise to the top with third-quickest submission in BRAVE CF history

Richie Smullen made a statement in his BRAVE Combat Federation debut at BRAVE CF 89 when he submitted Spanish MMA veteran Jose Sanchez in the first-round.

As a two-division European MMA champion, Smullen entered the fight on a three-fight winning streak in the Irish MMA scene and despite his momentum, Sanchez was seen as a slight favourite due to Sanchez’s home advantage and experience. However, Smullen defied expectations by submitting Sanchez in just 29 seconds by locking in a guillotine choke in the initial exchange.

The victory earned Smullen a place in the BRAVE CF record books for the third-fastest submission in the organization’s history. The fastest submission belongs to Mashrabjon Ruziboev, who achieved an 18-second win at BRAVE CF 59, while Mehmosh Raza holds the second spot with a 23-second submission at BRAVE CF 17. Smullen’s quick win now positions him behind these record holders.

Beyond the record-breaking performance, Smullen’s victory announced his arrival at BRAVE CF in style. Having already demonstrated his championship calibre in the Featherweight and Lightweight divisions outside BRAVE Combat Federation, the Irish fighter has now established himself as a worthy contender in BRAVE CF’s Lightweight division.

With 11 of his 14 wins coming through finishes split between six submissions and five stoppages, Smullen is a well-rounded fighter that can finish fights both in the ground and in striking while also having the confidence to go into the deeper rounds to grind out a decision win.

His win at BRAVE CF 89 highlighted his threat as a submission specialist and there is plenty more of Smullen to be seen. The addition of Smullen adds excitement to the BRAVE CF Featherweight and Lightweight divisions, both of which currently feature dominant champions.

BRAVE CF 89 was the ninth event of the year for BRAVE CF and marked the conclusion of the organization’s “Around the World in 70 Days” tour, which featured events in China, Pakistan, Bulgaria, the Netherlands, Slovenia, and Spain.

