Filipino MMA Star Stephen Loman Returns To BRAVE CF With Multi-Bout Deal

BRAVE Combat Federation (BRAVE CF) has announced that Filipino MMA superstar Stephen Loman has signed a multi-bout agreement and will return to the promotion that helped launch his international career.

Mohammed Shahid, President of BRAVE Combat Federation, stated:

“Stephen Loman is a true pioneer of BRAVE CF and one of the athletes who has helped shape the identity of our organization. We are incredibly proud to welcome him back after several years away. His skill, dedication, and championship pedigree make him a fighter worthy of any stage in the world. BRAVE CF is committed to supporting Stephen every step of the way, and we cannot wait to see him return to the cage to continue building his legacy.”

“The Sniper” Stephen Loman, Former BRAVE CF Bantamweight World Champion, stated:

“Being back with BRAVE CF feels like coming home. This is the promotion that gave me my first big opportunity on the international stage and believed in me when I was just starting out. I am deeply grateful to Mr. Mohammed Shahid for welcoming me back with open arms. I am motivated, focused, and ready to give the fans everything I have as I work toward reclaiming the championship and making my mark once again.”

A trailblazer since BRAVE CF’s very first event in September 2016, Loman has built an impressive professional record of 17-3, including six wins by knockout and two via submission. Within the organization, he remains undefeated with a 6-0 card, establishing himself as one of its most celebrated competitors.

A defining highlight of his journey came at BRAVE CF 9: THE KINGDOM OF CHAMPIONS in November 2017 when he captured the inaugural BRAVE CF Bantamweight World Championship with a first-round technical knockout victory over Gurdarshan “Saint Lion” Mangat.

“The Sniper” held the intricately crafted belt for an extraordinary 1,179 days, recording four successful defenses — including an emphatic fourth-round knockout of former BRAVE CF Featherweight World Champion Elias “Smile” Boudegzdame in front of Filipino fans at the Mall of Asia Arena in March 2019.

Now, the Lions Nation MMA standout begins an exciting new chapter with the Bahrain-based outfit, setting his sights on reclaiming the BRAVE CF Bantamweight World Title. Loman is slated to return to action in 2026, where he will work toward a highly anticipated showdown with the current divisional king in Borislav Nikolić.