Former MMA Fighter Farhod Rakhimzoda Reportedly Dies in Prison After Conviction for Double Murder

Former MMA fighter Farhod Rakhimzoda, known by the nickname “Tiger Eye,” has reportedly died, with Russian media reports claiming the 33-year-old passed away while in custody. However, authorities have yet to officially confirm his death, and no cause or date of death has been disclosed. He was 4-6 as a professional mixed martial artist.

Rakhimzoda was sentenced to 23 years in prison in October 2025 after being convicted of murdering Olga Yaroslavtseva, 39, and her five-year-old daughter in Novosibirsk, Russia, in January 2024.

The case shocked the region after investigators revealed disturbing details about the killings, which prosecutors said were motivated by financial gain.

According to reports, Rakhimzoda targeted Yaroslavtseva after learning she had received a substantial inheritance. The former cage fighter, who also worked as a taxi driver, allegedly planned to steal her money and use it to purchase a home for his family.

Rakhimzoda first met Yaroslavtseva when she booked a ride with him. She had recently relocated to Novosibirsk from Kazakhstan with her young daughter and reportedly told him she intended to purchase a car using money from the sale of her late grandmother’s home.

The two remained in contact before Rakhimzoda allegedly arranged another trip with the mother and daughter on January 20, 2024.

Investigators said he drove them to an isolated location, where he attacked Yaroslavtseva and stabbed her to death in front of her daughter. He then reportedly drove around with the child in the vehicle before strangling her and disposing of both bodies in separate locations.

Rakhimzoda allegedly stole cash, a mobile phone and a vehicle valued at approximately 5.5 million Russian roubles, equivalent to around £49,500 at the time. He later sold the car.

As concerns grew about Yaroslavtseva’s disappearance, friends reportedly called her phone in an attempt to reach her. Rakhimzoda answered one of the calls and allegedly told them, “The girls are sleeping, I won’t wake them up.”

The phone was switched off several hours later.

Yaroslavtseva’s body was eventually discovered near a motorway, while her daughter’s remains were found buried beneath snow on the outskirts of Novosibirsk.

Police identified the location where the child was found as an area between Khiloksky market and the village of Tolmachevo.

Following the discovery, investigators launched a search for Rakhimzoda as he attempted to leave Russia.

Before his arrest, he reportedly told his mother-in-law that Yaroslavtseva had attacked him with a knife and that he had killed her in self-defence. He also gave her bundles of cash, claiming the money was intended to help his wife obtain a mortgage.

His mother-in-law reportedly handed the money over to investigators.

Rakhimzoda, who was married and had two children at the time, was arrested at the Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan border five days after the killings. His wife subsequently divorced him.

Despite maintaining that the deaths were accidental, Rakhimzoda was convicted of double murder and robbery in October 2025 and received a 23-year prison sentence.

Before his conviction, Rakhimzoda had competed professionally in Russia’s MMA featherweight division, recording four victories in 10 bouts.

Reports of his alleged death have now raised further questions about the fate of the convicted killer. For the time being, however, his reported death remains unconfirmed by official sources.

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.