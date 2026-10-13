Julianna Peña Set for Wrestling Debut at RAF Abu Dhabi

Former two-time UFC bantamweight champion Julianna Peña is preparing to return to competition, this time stepping onto the wrestling mats for her debut with Real American Freestyle (RAF).

RAF announced Monday that Peña will face Diana Avsaragova in a middleweight matchup at RAF Abu Dhabi on Nov. 14. The event will take place at Etihad Arena.

The appearance will mark Peña’s first competitive combat sports outing in 17 months. Her last fight came at UFC 316 in June 2025, when she lost the UFC bantamweight championship to Kayla Harrison by second-round submission.

Known as “The Venezuelan Vixen,” Peña has remained connected to RAF since the promotion’s launch, serving as a color commentator. She will now transition from the broadcast booth to the competition floor for her promotional debut.

Avsaragova, a veteran of Bellator and the PFL, will make her second appearance for RAF. She competed at RAF 13 in September, suffering a technical fall defeat against reigning RAF middleweight champion Kennedy Blades.

The card also features several additional matchups. Abdulrashid Sudulaev will face Dauren Kurugliev, while Osama Elsaidy takes on Murtaza Talha in light heavyweight contests. Zahid Valencia is scheduled to meet Khidir Saipudinov in a cruiserweight bout, and Hamza Kooheji will square off against Ali AlQaisi at lightweight.

Headlining RAF Abu Dhabi is a cruiserweight crossover title matchup between Colby Covington and Khamzat Chimaev, adding another high-profile attraction to the promotion’s international event.

Peña’s transition to wrestling provides a new competitive chapter for the former UFC champion as she prepares to return to action outside the octagon.

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