‘He’s Just Another Guy’ – Nicholas Hwende Wants A Piece Of Stephen Loman

Stephen Loman’s signature on his new BRAVE Combat Federation contract has barely dried, but one man has already stepped forward to serve as his welcoming committee.

Former BRAVE CF Bantamweight World Champion Nicholas Hwende is calling for a cage showdown with Loman, who recently returned to the organization by signing a multi-fight deal after four years away.

“He’s a veteran in the business, and I would love to welcome him with open arms and also share the cage with him one day,” Hwende stated.

Hwende’s challenge comes as no surprise. The 30-year-old native of Ifugao, Philippines is one of the promotion’s celebrated pioneers, having debuted at its inaugural event in September 2016.

“The Sniper” holds a perfect 6-0 promotional record, underscoring his dominance during his first run under the BRAVE CF banner.

One of the defining moments of Loman’s career came at BRAVE CF 9: THE KINGDOM OF CHAMPIONS in November 2017 when he claimed the inaugural BRAVE CF Bantamweight World Title with a first-round technical knockout of Gurdarshan “Saint Lion” Mangat.

He went on to occupy the throne for an extraordinary 1,179 days, successfully defending it four times. His reign included a memorable fourth-round knockout of former BRAVE CF Featherweight World Champion Elias “Smile” Boudegzdame at the Mall of Asia Arena in March 2019 — a victory celebrated loudly by Filipino fans.

Now representing Lions Nation MMA, Loman begins a new chapter with the Bahrain-based outfit as he sets his sights on reclaiming the bantamweight crown.

His return bout is expected in 2026, where a path toward reigning divisional king Borislav Nikolić awaits.

However, Hwende also has unfinished business with Nikolić, who defeated him for the intricately crafted belt at BRAVE CF 96 this past June.

Currently ranked as the No. 1 contender in the division, the Zimbabwean sensation believes that a win over Loman would put him in pole position for a rematch.

“To fight someone like him will raise my status. So yeah, I want to be the one to welcome him,” Hwende expressed.

For Hwende, Loman is simply another obstacle in his path — one he intends to remove.

“With me, he’s just another boy that I just need to beat up. I don’t see him like anyone different. It’s nothing big about it. He’s just another guy,” Hwende expressed.

With that said, Hwende delivered a parting message to Loman, making it clear he hopes their paths cross early next year.

“As a former Bantamweight World Champion, I welcome you, Stephen. I can’t wait to share the cage with you. And also, it will be an honor to share the cage with you,” Hwende declared.