Invicta FC 58 results – Ducote submits Ostroverkhova

On Wednesday, Nov. 6, Invicta Fighting Championships hosted Invicta FC 58 – Ducote vs. Ostroverkhova from Memorial Hall.

The main event saw former strawweight champion Emily Ducote get back in the win column with a submission victory over Russia’s Yulia Ostroverkhova. After a thundering leg kick from Ducote, Ostroverkhova countered with a punching combination. Ducote returned the favor, countering with a right hand of her own. Ostroverkhova attacked the body of Ducote with a hook to keep the former champion guessing. Another heavy kick from Ducote battered the lead leg of the Russian. From the clinch, Ducote fired an elbow flush to Ostroverkhova’s temple, but absorbed more punches as they separated. The two combatants exchanged willingly from boxing range, with both fighters landing power shots late in the round. The second frame began much like the first ended, as both fighters fired in the pocket. Ducote timed a level change perfectly, powering Ostroverkhova to the mat with a double-leg takedown. From the half guard, Ducote looked to set up an arm-triangle, forcing Ostroverkhova to give up mount. From the dominant position, Ducote threw slicing elbows and kept her hips heavy. Ostroverkhova tried to bridge from the bottom, but Ducote locked on a fight-finishing armbar that forced the Russian to submit.

In her return to the Invicta cage, flyweight Victoria Leonardo met Brazilian Amanda Torres. After a brief feeling out period, Torres caught Leonardo flush with a right hand that stunned her. Leonardo responded by attacking the midsection of Torres with kicks. The flyweights settled in and began trading striking combinations from inside the pocket. Leonardo just missed with a wheel kick attempt. Leonardo stayed aggressive, powering Torres to the ground and delivering a flurry of punches to close the round. Torres began the second round with more urgency. Leonardo mixed in kicks and jabs to keep the Brazilian guessing. The volume of Torres increased throughout the round, and she caught Leonardo with a heavy left hand. A spinning backfist from Torres found its mark, forcing Leonardo into a brief takedown. A stiff left from Leonardo wobbled Torres and the fight moved to the clinch. Torres fired a head kick that Leonardo barely evaded. Leonardo earned an early takedown in the fight’s final round. During the ensuing scramble, she pulled Torres on top of her but used a leg lock attempt to gain top position and the half guard. Torres regained her guard and sought a triangle choke, but Leonardo showcased her veteran savvy, passing to full mount. She locked on an armbar, and Torres had no choice but to tap.

Returning veteran Shanna Young gave Paraguay’s Pámela Bóveda a rude welcome to the organization in a bantamweight fight. Young wasted no time, unleashing a vicious barrage of punches and kicks. She backed Bóveda to the fence and rained punches, forcing the referee to stop the contest less than a minute into the bout. The 23-second TKO was the fastest finish in Invicta bantamweight history.

Featherweights Zurina Turrey and Joy Pendell made their Invicta debuts looking to make their mark on the division. Pendell quickly attacked the lead leg of Turrey with push kicks. She followed with a question-mark kick, but Turrey was undeterred. A straight right from Turrey was answered by a clinch from Pendell. Turrey struggled to peel Pendell off of her against the cage. After the referee briefly intervened, the fight immediately returned to the clinch and remained there for the rest of the round. Turrey battered the legs of Pendell to start the second round. Pendell clinched and worked hard for a single-leg takedown. The takedown defense of Turrey withstood the test and she punished Pendell with punches and knees. Pendell hung onto Turrey and tried to drag her down, to no avail. When Pendell clinched in round three, Turrey spun her to the fence and the pair jostled for position. Pendell finally secured a takedown, but she was unable to keep Turrey on her back. Turrey delivered heavy body shots and punches to the thigh of Pendell. Turrey landed a massive left hook in the fight’s waning seconds, but the grueling battle was sent to the judges. All three scored the bout in favor of Turrey, who moved to 5-1 with the win.

Kick off the main card, Colombia’s Sayury Cañon took on Mexico’s Abril Anguiano in a strawweight affair. Anguiano controlled the range early with her jab and footwork. Cañon delivered a heavy right hand and sought a takedown. Another massive right hand from Cañon rocked Anguiano. Despite a large hematoma on her forehead, Anguiano used her boxing experience to weather the storm from Cañon. Anguiano used long punches to force Cañon to retreat. It was short-lived as Cañon fired back with a flurry of her own late in the frame. In round two, Cañon changed levels with her punches, peppering the body of Anguiano. Anguiano remained patient, staying at range to counter Cañon’s aggression. Cañon sought a takedown, but it was shrugged off by Anguiano. A vicious uppercut from Anguiano was followed by a heavy leg kick to slow Cañon’s advance. Both fighters threw with volume to open the third round. Cañon briefly scored with a trip along the cage, but Anguiano bounced back to her feet. Anguiano worked the body of the Colombian. Cañon connected with a stiff jab and the lip of Anguiano was split open. Cañon worked for a late takedown to narrowly seal the deal on the scorecards, as she claimed the split verdict from the judges.

Unbeaten flyweight Zoe Nowicki clashed with debuting Polish newcomer Barbara Grabowska in the night’s final preliminary-card bout. Nowicki stalked Grabowska across the cage and briefly clinched. She then connected with a right hand and looked for a single-leg takedown. Grabowska defended before firing back with a combination of her own. The right hand of Grabowska became a piston, popping back the head of Nowicki. A reckless advance from Nowicki resulted in absorbing a massive left hook and a failed takedown attempt. Nowicki continued to test the takedown defense of Grabowska but could not bring her to the mat. The American remained aggressive in round two, pushing forward and aiming to take Grabowska down. The flyweights traded knees in the clinch before Grabowska broke free. Midway through the frame, Nowicki went for an ankle pick and briefly brought Grabowska to the canvas. Grabowska scrambled free but absorbed a flurry of punches from Nowicki. The aggression of Nowicki resulted in a late takedown to close the stanza. The fight quickly found the clinch in round three, with Nowicki forcing Grabowska to the cage. The Polish fighter was able to separate and return to landing boxing combinations. A steady stream of knees from Grabowska prevented Nowicki from taking her down, but a late level change from Nowicki secured a double-leg takedown and she stuck to Grabowska like glue. The judges were called upon for a verdict and it was Nowicki claiming the hard-fought decision victory.

The night opened with an atomweight match-up between undefeated athletes Magdalena Czaban and Hope Holmes. The pair traded kicks as they looked to establish striking range. A right straight from Czaban connected, prompting a flurry from Holmes. Czaban clinched along the fence, but Holmes was able to spin free. The southpaw Holmes began to frustrate Czaban with kicks, but the Polish fighter scored with a big throw and landed in the top position. Holmes was active with her guard, preventing Czaban from mounting offense. Round two began with more kicks before Czaban changed levels and scored a trip takedown. Holmes briefly attacked with a guillotine. Czaban opened a large gash on the cheek of Holmes with an elbow. Czaban looked for a ninja choke, prompting Holmes to drop to the mat. That was unsuccessful, as Czaban transitioned and sunk the choke deeper and coerced the tap with a modified guillotine.

OFFICIAL INVICTA FC 58 RESULTS:

Emily Ducote def. Yulia Ostroverkhova by submission (armbar). Round 2, 3:53

Victoria Leonardo def. Amanda Torres by submission (armbar). Round 3, 1:56

Shanna Young def. Pámela Bóveda by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 0:23

Zurina Turrey def. Joy Pendell by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Sayury Cañon def. Abril Anguiano by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

Zoe Nowicki def. Barbara Grabowska by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Magdalena Czaban def. Hope Holmes by submission (guillotine choke). Round 2, 2:42

