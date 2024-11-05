Thu. Nov 7th, 2024
Invicta FC 58

Emily Ducote (115.5) vs. Yulia Ostroverkhova (115.5) - Invicta FC 58 main event - Photo by Dave Mandel

Invicta FC 58 weigh-in results – 3 fighters miss

By MyMMANews 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — On Tuesday, Nov. 5, Invicta Fighting Championships hosted the weigh-ins for Invicta FC 58: Ducote vs. Ostroverkhova, which takes place Wednesday, Nov. 6 from Memorial Hall.

In the night’s main event, former strawweight champion Emily “Gordinha” Ducote (13-9) collides with Russia’s Yulia Ostroverkhova (9-3-1). Oklahoma’s Ducote returns to the division she once reigned following a five-fight stint with the UFC. The 30-year-old will quickly look to get back into the title picture — for the belt she gave up voluntarily — and build on the momentum of four wins in her five Invicta appearances. Ostroverkhova will present a stern challenge for the former champion, fresh off a three-round battle with another former titleholder, Valesca Machado, at Invicta FC 56 in August.

Invicta FC 58: Ducote vs. Ostroverkhova will air via CBS Sports Network at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. Preliminary card action will stream live on Invicta’s official YouTube Channel and Facebook Page at 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT.

Below are the Invicta FC 58 weigh-in results:

Strawweight: Emily Ducote (115.5) vs. Yulia Ostroverkhova (115.5)
Flyweight: DeAnna Bennett (125.7) vs. Thaiane Souza (132.1)*
Flyweight: Victoria Leonardo (125.5) vs. Amanda Torres (127.4)+
Bantamweight: Shanna Young (135.3) vs. Pámela Bóveda (136)
Featherweight: Zurina Turrey (145) vs. Joy Pendell (146)
Strawweight: Sayury Cañon (114.7) vs. Abril Anguiano (117.8)^
Flyweight: Zoe Nowicki (125.7) vs. Barbara Grabowska (125.7)
Atomweight: Magdalena Czaban (105.7) vs. Hope Holmes (105)

* – Souza missed the flyweight limit of 126 pounds and the fight with Bennett was canceled

+ – Torres missed the flyweight limit of 126 pounds and was fine 25 percent of her purse

^ – Anguiano missed the strawweight limit of 116 pounds and was fined 25 percent of her purse

