Judge warns jury in civil case against Conor McGregor

Case against Conor McGregor

Justice Alexander Owens will oversee a High Court civil against Irish mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor and another man for the alleged sexual assault of a woman.

Earlier this week a jury was sworn in to determine if the allegation from Nikita Ni Laimhin, a hair colorist, against the men has merit.

The woman claims that the UFC star and another man sexually assaulted her on December 9, 2018.

The court heard that if it is proved, then it is a civil wrong and the plaintiff is entitled to compensation of damages.

The jury was told that they are judges of fact as to what happened and will have to draw a conclusion, and it will be based on their decision.

Justice Owens warned the jury not to become their own “private detective” and carry out their own independent research into the case.

“You make your decision and listen to the evidence and make your decision based on the evidence,” Justice Owens said.

“Anything that you hear or see about this trial, or anything about the circumstances of the trial that is not received in court, cannot be considered by you.”

The case is being heard in Dublin, Ireland.

