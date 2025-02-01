Sun. Feb 2nd, 2025
Israel Adesanya arrested and released at New York airport

Israel Adesanya after KO loss – “I’ll be back, gone to get some milk. 🥛🥛”

By MyMMANews 14 hours ago

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was once at the top of the world.

The longtime 185-pound kingpin has had major setbacks in recent years and his struggles continued today in the UFC Saudi Arabia main event with a knockout loss to Nassourdine Imavov.

Now with a professional mixed martial arts record and losses in four of his last six bouts, Adesanya reflects on today’s decision.

“🫀
“As real as it gets.” –
@ufc

Rolled the dice…snake eyes 🎲🎲
I’ll be back, gone to get some milk. 🥛🥛” the former champ wrote on social media.

“The Last Stylebender” Adesanya has lost to Imamov, current champion Dricus Du Plessis, former champion Sean Strickland, and now current light heavyweight champ Alex Pereira, while picking up victories over Pereira in a rematch and a decision over Jared Cannonier.

