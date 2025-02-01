Israel Adesanya after KO loss – “I’ll be back, gone to get some milk. 🥛🥛”

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was once at the top of the world.

The longtime 185-pound kingpin has had major setbacks in recent years and his struggles continued today in the UFC Saudi Arabia main event with a knockout loss to Nassourdine Imavov.

NASSOURDINE IMAVOV KNOCKS OUT ISRAEL ADESANYA IN THE SECOND ROUND!!! WOW #UFCSaudiArabiapic.twitter.com/gr08h2RgaI — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 1, 2025

Now with a professional mixed martial arts record and losses in four of his last six bouts, Adesanya reflects on today’s decision.

“The Last Stylebender” Adesanya has lost to Imamov, current champion Dricus Du Plessis, former champion Sean Strickland, and now current light heavyweight champ Alex Pereira, while picking up victories over Pereira in a rematch and a decision over Jared Cannonier.

