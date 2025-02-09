Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum Share Gratitude for UFC HOF Honor

Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum fought one of the greatest fights of the year back in 2019.

They were the co-main event for UFC 236 and the interim middleweight title was on the line. Before that, Adesanya made all his fights look easy, walking away virtually unscathed as he climbed the middleweight rankings, but Gastelum would not let that happen at UFC 236. Adesanya walked away the victor, by unanimous decision but not without almost being “ready to die” as he was famously recorded saying.

Adding their fight to this year’s UFC Hall of Fame Fight Wing came as a surprise to Adesanya when it was announced at UFC 312. He was in attendance for the event in Sydney, Australia and when the announcement came during the main card, Adesanya told ESPN that he was surprised to receive such an accolade.

“It was a surprise, definitely,” Adesanya said. “Watching it back, I’m surprised, I just kind of kept my composure, my emotions in check and I was just being present and being grateful for the moment.”

The honor was not for just Adesanya, Gastelum is part of that historic fight too. While he was not present for the announcement, Adesanya made sure to recognize his “dance partner.”

“It takes two to tango and he’s a great dance partner.” – Israel Adesanya

He added, “ I want to say thank you to Kelvin cuz it’s not just me. It takes two to tango and he’s a great dance partner.”

When asked what he remembers about that night and his opponent, Adesanya said, “ I remember Kelvin being a hard man to kill, but I also remember, I felt like I was ready to die. Without him, this wouldn’t be possible.”

Gastelum posted his gratitude as well on social media saying, “Thank you Stylebender for a classic battle that is now cemented in the UFC Hall Of Fame. You’re a very special individual and I’m very thankful our paths crossed! All glory is for God who strengthens me always and forever. Amen.”

Even with all the fights Adesanya had after that one, some he won and some he lost, he called the fight with Gastelum “the most challenging fight ever.” The fight won “Fight of the Night” honors that night at UFC 236 and now, it is cemented in the Hall of Fame.

