Sean Strickland releases statement following UFC 312 loss
Following a unanimous decision loss in his bid to reclaim to the UFC middleweight championship once again at UFC 312, former champion Sean Strickland has released a statement. The below video posted on Instagram came hours after the title challenger was defeated for a second time by current champion Dricus du Plessis.
“What’s up, guys? We’ve been here once or twice,” Strickland said. “I’m so grateful for you guys’ support. You guys are so awesome, win or lose, you guys always ride and I appreciate you Dricus, f*cking hats off, hell of a fight, broke my nose in six places. The silver lining is my nose is so broken it’s really easy to reset, so that was a new experience.
“I’ll be quick, I get so many messages from fans, friends, family, like, ‘Hold your head up, it’s OK.’ I’m good. Losing sucks, but we all lose in life, and I talk to so many people whether they lose their job, their girlfriend breaks up with them, and they just find themselves in this hole, but me, I love the misery. I love the suffering, because when you’re miserable, when you’re in pain, when you’re suffering, the moment that’s gone—and it will end, it will be a new day, a better day—life’s good. So I’m grateful and being grateful kind of keeps my head up. For you guys going through it, look at me, I just broke my nose in front of millions of people. It f*cking sucks, I lost a fight, and I’ve still got to wake up tomorrow and hold my head up and be, like, ‘Hey man, it’s a new day. Got to sack up and be a man.
“So for you guys going through it, look at me, and I hope that, f*cking, your day gets better.”