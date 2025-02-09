Sean Strickland releases statement following UFC 312 loss

Following a unanimous decision loss in his bid to reclaim to the UFC middleweight championship once again at UFC 312, former champion Sean Strickland has released a statement. The below video posted on Instagram came hours after the title challenger was defeated for a second time by current champion Dricus du Plessis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Strickland (@stricklandmma)

“What’s up, guys? We’ve been here once or twice,” Strickland said. “I’m so grateful for you guys’ support. You guys are so awesome, win or lose, you guys always ride and I appreciate you Dricus, f*cking hats off, hell of a fight, broke my nose in six places. The silver lining is my nose is so broken it’s really easy to reset, so that was a new experience.

“I’ll be quick, I get so many messages from fans, friends, family, like, ‘Hold your head up, it’s OK.’ I’m good. Losing sucks, but we all lose in life, and I talk to so many people whether they lose their job, their girlfriend breaks up with them, and they just find themselves in this hole, but me, I love the misery. I love the suffering, because when you’re miserable, when you’re in pain, when you’re suffering, the moment that’s gone—and it will end, it will be a new day, a better day—life’s good. So I’m grateful and being grateful kind of keeps my head up. For you guys going through it, look at me, I just broke my nose in front of millions of people. It f*cking sucks, I lost a fight, and I’ve still got to wake up tomorrow and hold my head up and be, like, ‘Hey man, it’s a new day. Got to sack up and be a man.

“So for you guys going through it, look at me, and I hope that, f*cking, your day gets better.”

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.