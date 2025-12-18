Thu. Dec 18th, 2025
Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua, Anthony Joshua, Jake Paul

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua weigh-in results and video

By Eric Kowal 6 hours ago

Join us for Official Weigh-Ins ahead of Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua LIVE from Fillmore Miami Beach. This is the LAST time fighters will FACE OFF before Fight Night on Friday, December 19th at the Kaseya Center!

The matchup brings together Jake Paul—the sport’s most-watched fighter whose showmanship and digital-era stardom have disrupted traditional boxing—with Anthony Joshua, one of the most accomplished, respected, and devastating punchers of his generation. A global icon who twice unified the heavyweight division and routinely fills stadiums across the UK, Joshua now stands as Paul’s ultimate proving ground.

The fight card is absolutely stacked from top to bottom, packed with elite talent, world champions, rising contenders, and serious high-level matchups across multiple divisions. From the main event to the prelims, this entire night is built with real fighters, real stakes, and nonstop action.

The Jake Paul vs.. Anthony Joshua official weigh-ins are expected to begin at 11 a.m. ET.

The Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua ceremonial weigh-ins are expected to begin at 6 p.m. ET.

Weigh-in results below:

Main Card (Netflix at 8 p.m. ET)

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua

Alycia Baumgardner vs. Leile Beaudoin

Anderson Silva vs. Tyron Woodley

Jahmal Harvey vs. Kevin Cervantes

Preliminary Card (MMA Fighting at 4:45 p.m. ET)

Cherneka Johnson vs. Amanda Galle

Caroline Dubois vs. Camila Panatta

Yokasta Valle vs. Yadira Bustillos

Avious Griffin vs. Justin Cardona

Keno Marley vs. Diarra Davis Jr.

