Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua weigh-in results and video
Join us for Official Weigh-Ins ahead of Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua LIVE from Fillmore Miami Beach. This is the LAST time fighters will FACE OFF before Fight Night on Friday, December 19th at the Kaseya Center!
The matchup brings together Jake Paul—the sport’s most-watched fighter whose showmanship and digital-era stardom have disrupted traditional boxing—with Anthony Joshua, one of the most accomplished, respected, and devastating punchers of his generation. A global icon who twice unified the heavyweight division and routinely fills stadiums across the UK, Joshua now stands as Paul’s ultimate proving ground.
The fight card is absolutely stacked from top to bottom, packed with elite talent, world champions, rising contenders, and serious high-level matchups across multiple divisions. From the main event to the prelims, this entire night is built with real fighters, real stakes, and nonstop action.
The Jake Paul vs.. Anthony Joshua official weigh-ins are expected to begin at 11 a.m. ET.
The Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua ceremonial weigh-ins are expected to begin at 6 p.m. ET.
Weigh-in results below:
Main Card (Netflix at 8 p.m. ET)
Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua
Alycia Baumgardner vs. Leile Beaudoin
Anderson Silva vs. Tyron Woodley
Jahmal Harvey vs. Kevin Cervantes
Preliminary Card (MMA Fighting at 4:45 p.m. ET)
Cherneka Johnson vs. Amanda Galle
Caroline Dubois vs. Camila Panatta
Yokasta Valle vs. Yadira Bustillos
Avious Griffin vs. Justin Cardona
Keno Marley vs. Diarra Davis Jr.