Jon Jones due in court July 24 on new charges

Former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Jon Jones is due in court on July 24 after the now retired mixed martial artist was charged with a misdemeanor for leaving the scene of an accident.

According to a report from MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin, Jones’ lawyer Christopher Dodd has provided a statement on the incident after a woman involved in a car accident told police that Jones as driving the vehicle and fled the scene.

“As Jon’s lawyer, I am stunned by the Albuquerque Police Department’s decision to charge him in this new case,” Dodd said in the statement. “In the thousands of cases I have handled in my career, I have never seen a case as strange and unwarranted as this one.

“Jon was not driving that night; he wasn’t in the car. It appears that an intoxicated woman used a false allegation against Jon to avoid being arrested for DWI, and the police fell for it. Based on the criminal complaint, it looks like they went so far as to seek a warrant for Jon’s cell phone records while conducting a misdemeanor traffic investigation. I have never heard of such a thing.

“It is truly unbelievable that the police would waste this amount of resources on such a case. The only thing I can think of is that the police were targeting Jon for improper purposes. We will get to the bottom of it and make sure that this baseless case is dismissed.”

Jones told authorities that the woman involved in the accident was at his house earlier in the evening where they consumed alcoholic beverages together and she eventually left his residence while intoxicated and later called to inform him about the accident.

According to Martin’s article, “woman involved in the accident claimed that she expressed reservations about drinking with Jones citing previous incidents where she alleged he forced her to drive home while intoxicated. The woman also claimed that Jones assured her that wouldn’t be the case this time and they consumed alcohol and mushrooms together.”

A “restroom incident” occurred that allegedly required the woman to remove her pants with the intention of Jones driving her home to retrieve new clothing. She told police the last person she remembers driving her vehicle prior to the accident was Jones and claimed she had no other recollection about that evening’s events.

