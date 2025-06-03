Tue. Jun 3rd, 2025
Jordan Breen

Jordan Breen, MMA media member, passes away – Community reacts

By Eric Kowal 20 hours ago

Jordan Breen, a pioneer in MMA media, has unfortunately passed away.

Mike Bohn, MMAjunkie.com senior reporter and friend, reported Breen’s passing in a social media post on Monday.

“Breaks my heart to share the news to the MMA world that Jordan Breen has passed away.

“Jordan forgot more about MMA than most of us will ever remember. One of the smartest souls I ever met. His passion was truly unique.

“Today would’ve been his birthday. Will miss you buddy. 💔”

Jordan Breen started at Sherdog.com, one of the very first MMA news sites, in 2006 as a reporter and feature news columnist.

He would join Sherdog Radio Network, and was also featured on ESPN.com, the New York Times, Tatame Magazine, Portal do Vale Tudo, Fighters Only Magazine and Bloody Elbow. He also appeared in the commentary booth for Strikeforce and Tachi Palace Fights.

Eric Kowal
