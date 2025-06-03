Jordan Breen, MMA media member, passes away – Community reacts

Jordan Breen, a pioneer in MMA media, has unfortunately passed away.

Mike Bohn, MMAjunkie.com senior reporter and friend, reported Breen’s passing in a social media post on Monday.

“Breaks my heart to share the news to the MMA world that Jordan Breen has passed away.

“Jordan forgot more about MMA than most of us will ever remember. One of the smartest souls I ever met. His passion was truly unique.

“Today would’ve been his birthday. Will miss you buddy. 💔”

Jordan Breen started at Sherdog.com, one of the very first MMA news sites, in 2006 as a reporter and feature news columnist.

He would join Sherdog Radio Network, and was also featured on ESPN.com, the New York Times, Tatame Magazine, Portal do Vale Tudo, Fighters Only Magazine and Bloody Elbow. He also appeared in the commentary booth for Strikeforce and Tachi Palace Fights.

Jordan Breen and I were at a park in Chicago in January 2012, enjoying the beautiful frigid weather on a Sunday after a UFC. I am devastated. pic.twitter.com/1Q51MJRHNT — esther lin (@allelbows) June 2, 2025

Heartbroken hearing about the passing of Jordan Breen. A walking, talking MMA encyclopedia. As eccentric, colorful and unique a character MMA media has ever seen. And more importantly, a good dude with a big heart. His presence has been missed as of late, and it’s a tragedy… — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 2, 2025

RIP @JordanBreen 🙏 One of the true good guys of the sport. pic.twitter.com/y155ssln87 — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) June 2, 2025

Those Beatdown After the Bell episodes after a PPV got me thru those Sunday morning drives back to LA from Vegas … damn. pic.twitter.com/WqQY5fF0sQ — E. Casey Leydon (@ekc) June 2, 2025

Would honestly not be the MMA fan I am today without Jordan Breen https://t.co/u72ZlVAajZ — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) March 5, 2023

the majority of current fans have no idea how much of MMA’s history is lost when someone like Jordan Breen is gone 😢 — Alexander K Lee (@AlexanderKLee) June 2, 2025

You were lucky if you experienced what The SRN was during it’s time. If you missed out here’s a taste. The news of Breen’s passing is really hard to process. Jordan was one of my favorite people to ever have had the pleasure to work with.https://t.co/GO0mroWLkv — TJ De Santis (@TJDeSantis) June 2, 2025

