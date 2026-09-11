Noche UFC weigh-in results – Silva vs. Delgado

The 2026 Noche UFC event will take place on Saturday, September 12 from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

The annual September tradition for the promotion, highlighted by major themed events like UFC 306 at the Sphere in 2024, is a fight card that features Mexican fighters and athletes with Mexican ancestry. This year, Jean Silva and Jose Miguel Delgado will face off in the featherweight main event.

Watch the Noche UFC ceremonial weigh-ins below at 7 pm ET:

Noche UFC weigh-in results below:

Main Card (Paramount+ at 5 p.m. ET)

Jean Silva (145) vs. Jose Miguel Delgado (145.5)

Brandon Moreno (125.5) vs. Joseph Morales (125.5)

Tommy McMillen (145) vs. Marwan Rahiki (145.5)

Manon Fiorot (125) vs. Alexa Grasso (125)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta (262) vs. Curtis Blaydes (260)

David Martinez (135) vs. Dan Ige (135.5)

Preliminary Card (Paramount+ at 2 p.m. ET)

Tim Elliott (130) vs. Edgar Chairez (130)

Ignacio Bahamondes (170) vs. Muslim Salikhov (170.5)

Yousri Belgaroui (185.5) vs. Djorden Santos (185)

Drakkar Klose (155.5) vs. Tommy Gantt (155.5)

Rafa Garcia (155) vs. Rongzhu (155)

Sean King (145.5) vs. Jessie Rosas (145.5)

JJ Aldrich (125) vs. Regina Tarin (125)

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