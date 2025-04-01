Ryan Kim Cafaro on his latest KO win; AOW 41preview

Interview with Ryan Kim Cafaro below:

“Korean Thunder” Ryan Kim Cafaro made his cage fighting debut on June 6, 2009. He won by guillotine choke 45 seconds into the fight at Asylum Fight League 17. Cafaro was out of high school and training locally in Cherry Hill at LA Boxing when he decided to start fighting. LA Boxing went on to become UFC Gym Cherry Hill for a long time. The location now is TKO Fitness. Ryan has endured through all of the ownership change and is still a staple at the facility. There are very good reasons.

World class coach

During his days at UFC Gym, it was normal to see the UFC’s Paul Felder hitting pads with Ryan. This is where Cafaro started to blossom, as the UFC community got to see his skills with teaching and coaching. Frankie Edgar, the Irish Dragon, Marlon Moraes among others have all worked at times with Ryan. Ryan has also worked with several female UFC fighters and is also a go-to for weight cutting. Regionally in NJ and PA, he’s very well respected among the fight community and his time is frequently sought after.

UFC Bound?

Cafaro just weeks ago, on UFC Fight Pass, won his 12th pro fight to move to 12-6. It was a beautiful left hook that led to ground and pound to finish early in the 3rd round. He’s won 5 of 6 and the featherweight is ranked #1 in PA by Tapology.com. Adding a UFC fight to his resume would be tremendous for him and he is hoping to get a possible look on The Contender Series or maybe a short notice fight. He’s always ready and in shape as he trains people in his garage “Dojo” regularly.

AOW 41 Preview from the Dojo

I get to learn from Ryan as well as he is our play-by-play guy at the commentary table for Art of War Cage Fighting. Cafaro knows many of these fighters and their coaches and training partners personally, so he has intimate perspective and is great at sharing that. Please check out our full interview on the link above. As Ryan said…”This is the first official interview in the Dojo”. Ryan talks us through his latest knockout and the details from that fight, which he was the underdog going in. We then cover several fights including the man even of Aaron Kennedy vs Cole Cameron, Manny Morales vs Skylar Mollar, and the rematch and title fight between Francis Trivelli and Liam O’ Toole. We also hit up some other guys in the card we are interested in seeing. This card is stacked. Great job AOW matchmaker Jillian Peterson!

