Scottish Twister used in poetic finish for Stevie Ray at PFL Europe Glasgow

Scottish Twister by Stevie Ray for main event finish

PFL Europe Glasgow has come to a close at the OVO Hydro, cementing a historical night for Scottish MMA which featured incredible displays of home talent, alongside Europe’s most elite fighters who competed in the PFL Europe Playoff bouts for a chance to fight at the PFL Europe Championships in Lyon on 14 December.

A poetic end to the night came in the form of a Scottish Twister courtesy of Stevie Ray in the very first round against Lewis Long, sending the home crowd wild. In his first fight with his family and children watching cageside, “Braveheart” pulled off his signature submission to the elation of his loved ones and fans. In his post-fight speech, Stevie hinted that a retirement may not be imminent.

Who had Scottish Twister on their 2024 MMA bingo sheets?

In the co-main event, Rob Whiteford reminded the world why he was the original trailblazer for Scottish MMA and put on a display of heart and skill to defeat Roger Huerta via unanimous decision. “The Hammer” entered the OVO Hydro to the song Flower of Scotland, creating a special atmosphere that will go down in Scottish MMA history.

In a fight that showed the world what the future of European MMA could look like, Scottish prospect Mark Ewen proved why he is the next generation as he defeated Yassin Chtatou via first round D’Arce Choke. A finishing machine, Mark is looking to get back in the SmartCage to build on his momentum and put everyone in the Lightweight division on notice.

In a fight that over delivered on the already high expectations, Lewis McGrillen finished Dean Garnett via knockout in the third round in a fight filled with knockdowns until a huge left hand from “The McGrizzla” put a stamp on potentially the best fight in PFL Europe’s history and brought the bout to a finish.

Lewis McGrillen will now face Alexander Luster in the PFL Europe Bantamweight Championship, who made short work of Julien Lopez in a first-round submission in an incredibly impressive display that has set-up one of the biggest finals in the company’s European history.

The PFL Europe Welterweight Championship was also cemented, as Florim Zendeli put on a huge performance and battled through adversity against Jack Grant to advance to the PFL Europe Championships in Lyon. He will face Daniele Miceli after he defeated Ibrahima Mané via first round knockout.

The evening also determined the PFL Europe Lightweight Championships, which will feature Connor Hughes as he dispatched his opponent Igancio Capella in Glasgow and will face Jakub Kaszuba who had his hand raised in victory over Daniele Scatizzi.

And finally, the PFL Europe Women’s Flyweight Championships have now been locked in, as Shanelle Dyer has advanced following split decision (29-28×2, 28-9). She will face Paulina Wiśniewska in Lyon on 14 December to crown the PFL Europe Champion in Women’s Flyweight.

PFL Europe Glasgow Main Card Results:

Welterweight Showcase Bout: Stevie Ray (26-13) def. Lewis Long (19-8) by 1st round submission (4:24) [Scottish Twister]

150 lb. Catchweight Showcase Bout: Robert Whiteford (17-5-0, 1 NC) def. Roger Huerta (24-14-1, 1NC) by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28×2)

Lightweight Showcase Bout: Mark Ewen (6-1) def. Yassin Chtatou (2-4-1) by 1st round submission (2:30) [D’arce Choke]

Bantamweight Semifinal Bout: Lewis McGrillen (10-1) def. Dean Garnett (12-3-1) by 3rd round knockout (1:45)

Bantamweight Semifinal Bout: Alexander Luster (9-1) defeats Julien Lopez (7-4-1) by 1st round submission (1:15) [RNC]

Welterweight Semifinal Bout: Florim Zendeli (9-1-1) defeats Jack Grant (20-9) by split decision (29-28×2, 28-9)

Welterweight Semifinal Bout: Daniele Miceli (13-5-0, 1 NC) defeats Ibrahima Mane (14-5) by 1st round knockout (1:26)

Lightweight Semifinal Bout: Jakub Kaszuba (13-0) def. Daniele Scatizzi (13-8) by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28×2)

Lightweight Semifinal Bout: Connor Hughes (10-1) def. Ignacio Capella (8-2) by unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Women’s Flyweight Semifinal Bout: Shanelle Dyer (6-0) def. Valentina Scatizzi (3-3) via split decision (29-28×2, 28-9)

Women’s Flyweight Semifinal Bout: Paulina Wisniewska (4-0) defeats Karolina Wojcik (12-6) by unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Preliminary Card Results:

Lightweight Showcase Bout: Lorenzo Parente (4-0) defeats Stefano Catacoli (8-3) by 1st round submission (1:45) [Armbar]

Bantamweight Showcase Bout: Matiss Zaharovs (7-3) defeats Brian Hyslop (6-4) by 2nd round submission (4:18) [RNC]

Women’s Flyweight Showcase Bout: Gemma Auld (1-0) defeats Weronika Pietruszka (9-6) by 1st round TKO (4:50)

