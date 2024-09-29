Felice Herrig eats Carolina Reaper pepper, immediately regrets

Former UFC fighter Felice Herrig is in a world of hurt today after attempting to eat a Carolina Reaper pepper as part of a dare.

Herrig, 40, who retired from combat sports competition earlier this year, posted about her experience on social media.

“WARNING ⚠️

Do FEAR THE REAPER !!!

My brother said I couldn’t handle the #CarolinaReaper pepper 🌶️ which is the hottest pepper in the world with a scoville of 5.3 million.

I ate it all in one bite and the next 15 minutes I was profusely sweating 🥵 and laying on the bathroom floor for 15 minutes. …. And then I was fine

I DO NOT RECOMMEND…. Even for the most heat tolerant people. It’s just not worth it !!”

The Carolina Reaper pepper was the hottest chili pepper in the world according to Guinness World Records from 2013 to 2023 before it was surpassed by Pepper X.

Herrig retired from MMA in 2022 after losing to Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC Vegas 56, but then it was announced that she had signed to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Although she never competed for BKFC, Herrig continued to train and then had the boxing competition last summer.

She was a pioneer in women’s MMA, competing in multiple combat sports for various promotions before becoming a star on the Ultimate Fighter Season 20.

