Stipe Miocic Tips Volkov for UFC Heavyweight Title After UFC 333 Win: ‘If He Gets The Opportunity, He’ll Get It Done’

Following Alexander Volkov’s victory over Rizvan Kuniev at UFC 333, former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has backed Volkov to become UFC heavyweight champion, insisting that if he gets the opportunity, “he’ll get it done.”

During the interview with casino.org/canada Miocic also weighed in on a potential lightweight superfight between Alexander Volkanovski and Justin Gaethje following Volkanovski’s victory at UFC 333, predicting that Gaethje could “pick him apart”, despite supporting the Australian’s potential move up in weight.

Miocic tips Volkov to become UFC heavyweight champion: “I’ve always watched him and I’ve always rooted for him. I’m glad I never fought him, but I think if he gets the opportunity to become champion, he’ll get it done.”

On whether he believes Volkov is of championship material, Miocic stated:

“Volkov has fought everyone. He’s super tough. I’ve always watched him and I’ve always rooted for him. I’m glad I never fought him, but I think if he gets the opportunity to become champion, he’ll get it done.

“I think he’s quick and it’s not like he goes into fights and gets smoked. I think he just does it his own way, and I think he’s right there.”

The former champoin in Miocic predicts Gaethje would ‘pick apart’ Volkanovski: “I think Volkanovski would come out strong, but I think Gaethje could end up storming it. He’d pick him apart. Gaethje would do what he’s good at and just start throwing hammers.”

Miocic backs Volkanovski’s lightweight ambitions despite Gaethje warning: “Volkanovski is super tough. He’s an absolute animal. And Gaethje, he’s also a different breed. If they went head to head it’d be a great fight. I don’t think Volkanovski would be making a mistake by moving up weight divisions. Fighting Gaethje is the type of fight where anything can happen.”

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