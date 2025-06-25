‘The Liver King’ arrested after making terroristic threat towards Joe Rogan

“The Liver King,” a well-known personality in the world of mixed martial arts, has been arrested and charged with allegedly making a terroristic threat towards UFC color commentator Joe Rogan.

According to a report from MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin, Brian Johnson, known as “The Liver King” made a series of bizarre and meandering videos on social media where he challenged Rogan to a fight. He actually went as far as flying into Austin where Rogan resides while continuing the challenge the podcaster and comedian.

“On Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Austin Police Department (APD) detectives were notified that a subject identified as Brian Johnson, known online as “Liver King”, had made threats against Joe Rogan on his Instagram profile,” Austin Police told MMA Fighting in a statement. “Detectives reviewed the posts and observed that Johnson was traveling to Austin while continuing to make threatening statements. Detectives contacted Mr. Rogan, who stated he had never had any interaction with Johnson and considered the posts to be threatening. Based on this information, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Johnson on a charge of Terroristic Threat.

“Later that day, at approximately 5:59 p.m., APD officers located Johnson at the Four Seasons Hotel located at 98 San Jacinto Boulevard and took him into custody without incident. He was transported to the Travis County Jail and charged with Terroristic Threat, a Class B misdemeanor. This remains an active investigation, and there is no further information is available at this time.”

If convicted, Johnson faces up to 180 days in jail and up to a $2,000 fine.

UPDATE: Johnson was released on $20,000 bond on Wednesday along with instructions that he’s required to stay at least 200 yards away from Rogan and his family as well as his residence and places of business. He’s also not allowed to possess any firearms and he must undergo a mental health evaluation within seven days of his release.

