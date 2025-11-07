Sat. Nov 8th, 2025
Gabriel Bonfim, UFC Vegas 111

UFC Vegas 111 weigh-in results

By Eric Kowal 17 hours ago

UFC officials held weigh-ins on Friday ahead of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 111 fight card from the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the Nov. 8 main event, welterweights Gabriel Bonfim and Randy Brown will collide following a flyweight co-main event feature between Joseph Morales and Matt Schnell.

UFC Vegas 111 weigh-in results below:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Gabriel Bonfim (170.5) vs. Randy Brown (171)

Matt Schnell (126) vs. Joseph Morales (125)

Muslim Salikhov (171) vs. Uros Medic (171)

Chris Padilla (155) vs. Ismael Bonfim (161)*

Christian Leroy Duncan (185) vs. Marco Tulio (185.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Hyder Amil (145.5) vs. Jamall Emmers (145)

Ricky Simon (135.5) vs. Raoni Barcelos (136)

Mayra Bueno Silva (135.5) vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti (135.5)

Josh Hokit (236) vs. Max Gimenis (256.5)

Tecia Pennington (114.5) vs. Denise Gomes (115)

Miles Johns (135.5) vs. Daniel Marcos (136)

Zachary Reese (194) vs. Jackson McVey (193.5) — 195-pound catchweight bout

*Ismael Bonfim missed weight. His bout with Chris Padilla proceeds as a catchweight with Bonfim forfeiting 25 percent of his purse as penalty

author avatar
Eric Kowal
See Full Bio
