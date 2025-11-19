UFC’s Rodrigo Sezinando plans on dropping to lightweight and looks to avoid eye surgery

Interview with Rodrigo Sezinando

TUF finalist Rodrigo Sezinando (8-1) spoke about his UFC debut loss in September, when he’s looking to return and a moving down to lightweight. Rodrigo also spoke about working with Daniel Cormier on an upcoming reality show, meeting Khamzat Chimaev and how he’s hoping to avoid surgery on his eye.

“I will fly back in two days to Vegas to check again my face. To actually know if I will do the surgery. I hope I don’t need. So, if I don’t need to do the surgery, I do believe I will be fighting in the beginning of next year. Either way if I do, I would do the beginning of December. I will have to take eight weeks to recovery. I do believe I will be fighting the first semester of 2026 for sure.”

