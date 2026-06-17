VIDEO: Man vs Woman MMA bout ends with KO

Breakdown 20 hosted a Man vs Woman MMA bout in Japan over the weekend as Rei Miyamoto stepped into the cage opposite her opponent, Toshizo.

BreakingDown is a popular, fast-paced Japanese fighting organization founded by MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura, famous for its intense 1-minute, 1-round matches.

The female fighter recently took the microphone and challenged Toshizo to prove to herself that she could push past her limits and experience what it is like to fight a man in the cage.

The bout set an unprecedented milestone for the promotion, making waves online with millions of views. While many fans were initially skeptical about a mixed-gender fight, Miyamoto earned massive global respect for her bravery and willingness to step into uncharted territory rather than focusing purely on the win or loss.

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