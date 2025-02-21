2025 PFL World Tournament – Bantamweight and Women’s Flyweight Rosters Announced

NEW YORK (February 21, 2025) – The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has officially revealed the 16 world-class fighters set to compete in the Bantamweight and Women’s Flyweight divisions of the 2025 PFL World Tournament.

The 2025 PFL World Tournament kicks off from the backlot of Universal Studios Florida in Orlando on April 3, April 11, April 18, and May 1, with fighters needing to win three consecutive bouts to win the Championship.

The 2025 PFL World Tournament will air live on ESPN platforms in the U.S. Internationally, fans can catch the action live on DAZN. In total, the tournament will be streamed in 190 countries through 20 premium media partners.

One shot at greatness. The annual single-elimination tournament will feature brackets at Heavyweight, Light Heavyweight, Middleweight, Welterweight, Lightweight, Featherweight, Bantamweight, and Women’s Flyweight. The 2025 PFL World Tournament spans an action packed five months. 64 of the best fighters from around the world will compete to win MMA’s toughest test – win three straight times in five months to become 2025 PFL Tournament Champion.

The First-Round fights and the Semi-Final fights will be three, five-minute rounds while the Finals are five, five-minute rounds. All events and all fights now allow the use of elbows. The 2025 PFL World Tournament will payout over $20 million in total prize money, including a $500,000 bonus for every winner.

Additional weight classes will be revealed shortly, the completed brackets will be unveiled on March 11 through a special bracket reveal show, powered by VALR Energy.

Here is the full list of Bantamweight and Women’s Flyweight competitors.

BANTAMWEIGHT DIVISION (135 lbs) – 2025 PFL WORLD TOURNAMENT ATHLETES

Magomed Magomedov (24-4) – Russia

(24-4) – Russia Leandro Higo (23-6) – Brazil

(23-6) – Brazil Sarvarjon Khamidov (16-0) – Tajikistan

(16-0) – Tajikistan Ali Taleb (12-1) – Sweden

(12-1) – Sweden Ciaran Clarke (10-0) – Ireland

(10-0) – Ireland Kasum Kasumov (16-1) – Russia

(16-1) – Russia Jake Hadley (11-4) – England

(11-4) – England Zebenzui Ruiz (12-3) – Spain Alternate – Francesco Nuzzi (10-1) – Italy

Alternate – Matheus Mattos (14-3-1) – Brazil

(12-3) – Spain

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT DIVISION (125 lbs) – 2025 PFL WORLD TOURNAMENT ATHLETES

Taila Santos (22-4) – Brazil

(22-4) – Brazil Liz Carmouche (22-8) – U.S.A.

(22-8) – U.S.A. Kana Watanabe (13-3-1) – Japan

(13-3-1) – Japan Juliana Velasquez (13-3) – Brazil

(13-3) – Brazil Jena Bishop (7-2) – U.S.A.

(7-2) – U.S.A. Elora Dana (7-0) – Brazil

(7-0) – Brazil Ilara Joanne (12-9) – Brazil

(12-9) – Brazil Diana Avsaragova (6-1) – Russia Alternate – Ekaterina Shakalova (8-2) – Ukraine Alternate – Saray Orozco (8-6) – Mexico

(6-1) – Russia

Upcoming 2025 PFL World Tournament Schedule:

April 3, 2025, Universal Studios Florida, Stage 19 – Main Card airs live on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 10 pm ET

April 11, 2025, Universal Studios Florida, Stage 19 – Main Card airs live on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 11:30 pm ET

April 18, 2025, Universal Studios Florida, Stage 19 – Main Card airs live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 7 pm ET

May 1, 2025, Universal Studios Florida, Stage 19 – Main Card airs live on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10 pm ET

