Sat. Feb 22nd, 2025
UFC Seattle, Henry Cejudo

UFC Seattle weigh-in results and video – Cejudo vs. Yadong

By Eric Kowal 11 hours ago

UFC officials held weigh-ins on Friday ahead of Saturday’s UFC Seattle fight card from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

The February 22 event is headlined by a bantamweight bout between former two-division champion and Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong.

UFC Seattle ceremonial weigh-in video below beginning at 7pm ET:

UFC Seattle weigh-in results below:

Main Card (ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Henry Cejudo (135) vs. Song Yadong (136)

Brendan Allen (186) vs. Anthony Hernandez (186)

Rob Font (138) vs. Jean Matsumoto (139) — 140-pound catchweight bout

Jean Silva (145.5) vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan (145)

Alonzo Menifield (205) vs. Julius Walker (205)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Ion Cutelaba (205) vs. Ibo Aslan (205)

Andre Fili (145) vs. Melquizael Costa (145)

Mansur Abdul-Malik (186) vs. Nick Klein (186)

Ricky Simon (135) vs. Javid Basharat (136)

Nikolay Veretennikov (175) vs. Austin Vanderford (174) — 175-pound catchweight bout

Nursulton Ruziboev (184) vs. Eric McConico (184)

Modestas Bukauskas (203) vs. Raffael Cerqueira (204)

