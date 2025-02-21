UFC Seattle weigh-in results and video – Cejudo vs. Yadong
UFC officials held weigh-ins on Friday ahead of Saturday’s UFC Seattle fight card from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.
The February 22 event is headlined by a bantamweight bout between former two-division champion and Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong.
UFC Seattle ceremonial weigh-in video below beginning at 7pm ET:
UFC Seattle weigh-in results below:
Main Card (ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)
Henry Cejudo (135) vs. Song Yadong (136)
Brendan Allen (186) vs. Anthony Hernandez (186)
Rob Font (138) vs. Jean Matsumoto (139) — 140-pound catchweight bout
Jean Silva (145.5) vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan (145)
Alonzo Menifield (205) vs. Julius Walker (205)
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)
Ion Cutelaba (205) vs. Ibo Aslan (205)
Andre Fili (145) vs. Melquizael Costa (145)
Mansur Abdul-Malik (186) vs. Nick Klein (186)
Ricky Simon (135) vs. Javid Basharat (136)
Nikolay Veretennikov (175) vs. Austin Vanderford (174) — 175-pound catchweight bout
Nursulton Ruziboev (184) vs. Eric McConico (184)
Modestas Bukauskas (203) vs. Raffael Cerqueira (204)