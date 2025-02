UFC Seattle Results – Cejudo vs. Song

UFC Seattle results from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

The February 22 event is headlined by a bantamweight bout between former two-division champion and Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong.

UFC Seattle results below:

Main Card (ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Song Yadong defeated via Henry Cejudo via technical decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Anthony Hernandez defeated Brendan Allen via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Rob Font defeated Jean Matsumoto via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Jean Silva defeated Melsik Baghdasaryan via TKO – Round 1, 4:15

Alonzo Menifield defeated Julius Walker via split decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Ion Cutelaba defeated Ibo Aslan via submission (arm-triangle) – Round 1, 2:51

Melquizael Costa defeated Andre Fili via submission (guillotine) – Round 1, 4:30

Mansur Abdul-Malik defeated Nick Klein via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 3:24

Ricky Simon defeated Javid Basharat via KO – Round 1, 3:58

Austin Vanderford defeated Nikolay Veretennikov via TKO – Round 2, 4:13

Nursulton Ruziboev defeated Eric McConico via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 0:33

Modestas Bukauskas defeated Raffael Cerqueira via KO – Round 1, 2:12

