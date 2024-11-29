Agron Smakici Proves He’s Much More Than the Guy Who Cut Tyson Fury

BRAVE Combat Federation’s Heavyweight division witnessed the rise of a new star as Agron Smakici secured a dominant stoppage win at BRAVE CF 90 in Austria.

Smakici, already well-known in the boxing world with a record of 20 wins and 2 losses—18 of those wins by knockout—gained widespread attention when he cut Tyson Fury during a sparring session. While this incident brought him into the global spotlight, Smakici’s performance at BRAVE CF 90 proved he is much more than just “the guy who cut Tyson Fury.”

At the event in Austria, Smakici faced Poland’s Robert Maruszak and controlled the fight from the opening bell. He landed heavy shots in the first round, though Maruszak’s toughness allowed him to survive. However, Smakici stepped up his offense in the second round, forcing a stoppage after Maruszak’s ankle twisted following a heavy punch.

With this victory, Smakici improved his MMA record to two wins and one loss, his sole defeat coming via disqualification. After the fight, Smakici called out newly crowned BRAVE CF Heavyweight champion Pavel Dailidko, making it clear that he intends to fight for the title.

Now riding a two-fight winning streak with both victories coming via finishes, Smakici’s entry into BRAVE CF’s already stacked Heavyweight division makes matters interesting. Alongside champion Pavel Dailidko, the division features notable fighters like Miha Frlic, Valdrin Istrefi, and Rasul Magomedov, an amateur world champion at Heavyweight.

In short, the BRAVE CF Heavyweight division is heading into exciting times as the organization prepares to close out a historic 2024 with BRAVE CF 91 and BRAVE CF 92 this December in Bahrain.