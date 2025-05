Former UFC heavyweight title contender Alistair Overeem was married in the Croatian city of Dubrovnik on Sunday.

The 45-year-old Overeem married his partner Sophia at the Lovrijenac Fortress in front of friends and family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alistair Overeem (@alistairovereem)

