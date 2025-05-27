Tue. May 27th, 2025
Sean O'Malley, Suga Show, UFC 269

Sean O’Malley say he stopped smoking marijuana

By Eric Kowal 6 hours ago

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley says he has stopped smoking marijuana, a trait the “Suga” persona was well-attached to.

The 30-year-old mixed marital artist made the lifestyle adjustment after losing the championship to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306 last September.

“I do like it,” O’Malley said of smoking the Devil’s Lettuce on his coach Tim Welch’s podcast. “I just lately haven’t been.”

“Just keep the lungs opened up ready to f*cking go 25 minutes. I didn’t like the way it was making me feel after a while,” O’Malley revealed. “It gave me like this paranoia feeling. I just kind of wasn’t enjoying it. I feel like I was was doing it because I was almost like addicted. I just wanted to take a rip instead of taking it and being like fully enjoying it. But I’ve been enjoying not smoking.”

