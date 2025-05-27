Weidman’s Bold Comeback Stumbles in Cage Fury Grappling Clash

In a major turn of events, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman suffered a setback in his return to combat sports in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The 40-year-old New Yorker had planned to make his comeback through the Global Fight League (GFL) in a rematch against Luke Rockhold. However, those plans were derailed when the GFL event was unexpectedly called off for reasons that remain unknown.

This happened at a time when alternative combat sports like grappling have become popular, especially in places like California, where California Sports Betting platforms have started covering these events, reflecting growing fan interest. Despite the cancellation, Weidman switched to a grappling match at Cage Fury Grappling but lost to well-known wrestler Patrick Downey. This was his first competitive fight since retiring from the UFC in January 2025 and a decision that surprised many given his impressive career.

The GFL had aimed to fix issues such as fighter pay and event setup, attracting big names like Weidman, Rockhold, and Yoel Romero. But the sudden cancellation left fighters looking for other options. Weidman, a two-time NCAA Division All-American wrestler, chose to compete at Fury Pro Grappling 13 against Downey, a 32-year-old former Bellator fighter known for his wrestling skills. Although he lost, Weidman’s performance showed his determination, especially considering his age and the physical challenges he’s faced.

The grappling match was intense. Known for his top-level ground game in the UFC, Weidman showed glimpses of his former strength. He pulled off clean takedowns and controlled many parts of the match, impressing fans with his conditioning against a younger opponent. However, Downey’s technical skill made the difference. In the last moments, Downey stopped Weidman’s lateral drop attempt and won in Golden Score. Observers said Weidman looked sharp for a 40-year-old returning from retirement and recovering from a severe leg injury in 2021 against Uriah Hall. That injury, which was a terrible break to his tibia and fibula, echoed the one he had inflicted on Anderson Silva in their 2013 rematch, marking a turning point in his career.

The Lizard King Pat Downey takes the victory over Chris Weidman by golden score in overtime!! 👏 WHAT 👏 A 👏 MATCH#FURYpro13 pic.twitter.com/MzU6Wv7hps — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) May 24, 2025

Then defeated Anderson Silva in 2013 to claim the middleweight championship. He defended against Silva, Lyoto Machida, and Vitor Belfort. A loss in 2015 to Luke Rockhold, however, marked the beginning of a decline, one in which Weidman had gone 1-2 since his injury in 2021. His most recent victory in the UFC was in 2024 over Bruno Silva, which he won controversially after unintentional eye pokes. His most recent UFC bout was a TKO loss to Eryk Anders at UFC 310 in December 2024, after which he retired from active competition.

Although his comeback was unsuccessful, Weidman’s passion for the sport is evident. As a likely UFC Hall of Famer, he’s submitted the likes of Kelvin Gastelum and Tom Lawlor, which showcases his grappling capabilities. His involvement in Cage Fury Grappling reflects the increasing popularity of grappling as a less painful means for professionals to remain active without the physical demands of MMA. Regardless of whether he continues with grappling or pursues other avenues, Weidman’s competitive nature and career make him a significant presence in combat sports. Supporters are anxious to know what’s next for him as he continues to surprise and motivate with his determination.

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.