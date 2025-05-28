Jamey-Lyn Horth looks to “do some damage” against Tereza Bleda after signing new UFC contract
Jamey-Lyn Horth (7-2) discusses her flyweight fight against Tereza Bleda (7-1) at UFC Atlanta on June 14. Jamey-Lyn also talked about how this fight came together, Weili Zhang potentially moving up to flyweight and her signing a new UFC contract.
“Obviously getting that new contract is job security. You see people being let go and it’s kind of nerve racking. There’s no guarantee in this sport. I think we can do some damage here and I’m excited to have this opportunity.”