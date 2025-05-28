BJ Penn arrested twice in two days, restraining order filed

UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn arrested twice in two days in Hawaii

Former UFC lightweight and welterweight champion BJ Penn was arrested twice in the past two days for abuse of a family or household member and a restraining order has been filed by the former fighter’s mother, Lorraine Shin.

Shin claims that Penn has used “extreme psychological abuse towards me for over the past several months that I am not Lorraine Shin, I killed his family and have taken over his mother’s identity, and he wants me to be removed from his home.”

Video of Penn’s arrest has surfaced on the internet

Penn previously posted on his Instagram with an alert to the Hilo Police Department stating “I need your help. My mother Lorraine Shin, my brother Jay Dee Penn, my brother, Reagan Penn and my brother Kalani Mamazuka we’re all murdered, and I need you to investigate these guys get these people out of my house and my off my properties.”

On May 11, Shin returned from a trip to find “all my belongings such as clothes, shoes, jewelry, personal items, and my bed removed from my bedroom.”

When she confronted her son about it, he denied knowledge of their whereabouts, so Shin filed a theft report.

Five days later on May 16, Shin claims “my personal purse with my driver’s license, credit card and locks for my safe were stolen” and she made a separate theft report. Shin says Penn allegedly told her that “all the items in the safe were his.”

Shin later placed cameras and a deadbolt lock on a door to which she claims Penn covered the camera lens with tape and placed glue inside the lock.

Penn’s mother also claims that her son assaulted her and prevented her from calling police.

“I tried turning in several directions and he continued to blind me with his flashlight,” Shin wrote. “I then tried to grab the flashlight and remove it from my face and then he grabbed my arms and shoved me against the 4-door gray sedan, which I felt a sharp pain in my back. I then started to scream at the top of my voice for my son Reagan Penn to help me.

“Reagan lives two houses away from me. Reagan ran over to help me. I then dialed 911 for help.”

Penn’s strange behavior comes after months of social media posts that have left fans wondering if the mixed martial artist is playing games or is suffering from a brain injury.

“I believe my son [B.J. Penn] is suffering from Capgras delusional syndrome,” Shin said of her son BJ.

Capgras delusional syndrome is a psychiatric disorder in which a person holds a delusion that a friend, spouse, parent, other close family member has been replaced by an identical imposter.

“He believes I’m an imposter who has killed his family to gain control of the family assets.

“In the best interest for my safety, I ask the court for a six month [temporary restraining order] and have my son ordered to get medical treatment or other source of therapy.”

