Backlink Audit After a Ranking Decline: A Practical Guide for Sports Publishers

A drop in search traffic can leave an independent sports publisher wondering whether its reporting has lost relevance or its website has developed a technical problem. When rankings fall across several pages, a backlink audit after a ranking decline can help identify whether links pointing to the site are part of the picture. It is a diagnostic step, not a quick fix: the aim is to collect evidence before changing links or rewriting content.

For a site covering fights, fighters and the culture around combat sports, links may come from interviews, event coverage, local outlets, fan communities and wider entertainment publications. Some are useful signals of genuine readership; others may be automated, irrelevant or created through questionable schemes. A careful review separates those patterns rather than treating every unfamiliar link as harmful.

Start by defining what actually declined

Before opening an SEO tool, establish the shape and timing of the change. Compare organic clicks and impressions over an appropriate period, and check whether the decline affects the whole site, a group of articles or a few important pages. A fall in traffic to one event preview after the event has passed is different from a sitewide loss that begins on the same date.

Look at search queries and landing pages alongside any available ranking history. Also note major site changes, such as a redesign, migration, URL changes or a shift in publishing schedule. Search visibility can change for many reasons, including seasonality, competition and search engine updates. Links are only one possible explanation.

Build a complete backlink picture

Use more than one data source if possible. Search platform reports and commercial backlink tools may show different sets of referring pages, so no single export should be treated as a complete record. Collect the linking domain, the specific page, the destination URL on your site, anchor text and any available indicators of link status.

Then group the links into broad categories: editorial coverage, relevant sports or entertainment sites, directories, user-generated pages, and links that appear paid or automatically generated. A guide to conducting a backlink audit can help structure this review, but the final assessment depends on the actual pages and how the links were acquired.

Assess quality in context

A domain score alone cannot tell you whether a link is useful or risky. Open the referring page. Does it exist for readers? Is it connected to the topic, location or community? Does the link appear naturally within relevant coverage, or sit among unrelated links and thin content? Check whether the source has real editorial substance and whether its page is indexed or accessible.

Anchor text deserves attention too. A natural mix may include a publication name, a URL, a headline or descriptive wording. A large concentration of identical commercial phrases can merit investigation, particularly if it coincides with an unexplained visibility loss. But a handful of awkward anchors is not proof of a penalty. Document the evidence and avoid labeling links “toxic” based on a tool score alone.

Look for patterns, not isolated oddities

Sort the data by date, destination page and referring domain. A sudden burst of links from unrelated sites, repeated exact-match anchors, or links pointing to pages that do not serve visitors may warrant closer review. Compare those patterns with known campaigns or partnerships. A legitimate syndication or event promotion can create many links quickly, while an old directory link may have little connection to a recent decline.

Check whether the affected pages have also lost internal links, become outdated or been displaced by stronger coverage. A backlink review should sit alongside editorial and technical checks: confirm that important URLs load correctly, are indexable and still offer current information. For fight news, a stale event page may naturally attract less interest than fresh reporting, regardless of its link profile.

Choose a measured response

If you find links that were arranged or paid for in ways that conflict with search engine guidance, first identify who created them and whether the source can remove or appropriately qualify them. Keep a record of outreach and actions. Do not disavow links simply because they come from a small, unfamiliar or low-metric site. That step is intended for specific circumstances and should follow a well-supported review.

When internal capacity is limited, an editor may bring in specialist help for data collection or analysis. Before hiring, clarify the scope, access to accounts, deliverables and who owns any reports or work product. If you are comparing freelance and contractor arrangements, Osdire’s guide to UK employment status outlines distinctions that can matter when engaging people across different working arrangements. The practical choice depends on the project and the relevant jurisdiction.

Measure the outcome over time

Keep a dated record of findings, changes and the pages being monitored. Recheck search impressions, clicks and rankings over several weeks, while accounting for normal fluctuations and changes in the news cycle. Avoid making many unrelated site changes at once; otherwise, it becomes difficult to learn what helped.

A useful audit ends with a short, evidence-based action list: links to investigate, pages needing editorial updates, technical issues to fix and signals that require no action. For an independent sports publication, that discipline protects time as well as search visibility. The goal is not to make every link look perfect, but to understand the site’s link profile and address credible problems without disrupting legitimate coverage.

SPONSORED / AFFILIATE POST See Full Bio DISCLAIMER: We may receive commissions and other revenues from this article. We are a paid partner of organizations mentioned in this article.