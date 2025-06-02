Tue. Jun 3rd, 2025
BJ Penn arrested for third time in six days, released on bail

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago

Former UFC lightweight and welterweight champion BJ Penn has been arrested again, the third time inside of a week.

The UFC Hall of Famer failed to appear in court, leading to a bench warrant, and eventually his arrest on Friday.

Penn was in violation of his previous bail agreement when he was taken into custody on two separate occasions for abuse of a family or household member.

“The Prodigy” received two bail violations from those two prior arrests and was released from custody after paying a $2,000 bond.

Reports state that Penn requested the bench warrant be recalled after claiming he missed court due to being sick with COVID. The judge did not agree with the former fighter’s reason and issued the warrant.

The judge has also granted a restraining order in favor of Penn’s mother Lorraine Shin, who would like to see her son receive treatment for what appears to be a medical issue resulting in his strange behavior.

“I believe my son [B.J. Penn] is suffering from Capgras delusional syndrome (a psychiatric disorder in which a person holds a delusion that a friend, spouse, parent, other close family member has been replaced by an identical imposter),” Shin told police when filing for the restraining order. “He believes I’m an imposter who has killed his family to gain control of the family assets.

“In the best interest for my safety, I ask the court for a six month [temporary restraining order] and have my son ordered to get medical treatment or other source of therapy.”

Penn is due back in court on June 10.

