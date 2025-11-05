BJ Penn arrested on third-degree assault charges, 6th arrest in 2025

Fri. Nov 7th, 2025
By Eric Kowal 2 days ago

BJ Penn arrested once again

Former UFC lightweight and welterweight champion BJ Penn was arrested on third-degree assault charges in Hawaii early yesterday morning.

The UFC Hall of Famer was taken into police custody in the early hours of Nov. 4, his sixth arrest this calendar year, and released on $1,000 bail.

“At 1 a.m., police responded to a report of an assault at a residence on Kanoa Street in Hilo,” police said in a statement. “The 45-year-old male victim reported that Penn punched and kicked him multiple times before the victim was able to leave the area and contact police. The victim later sought medical treatment for his injuries at Hilo Benioff Medical Center.

“At 11:50 a.m., officers located Penn on Lehua Street in Hilo, where he was arrested without incident.”

The 46-year-old retired mixed martial artist will make an initial court appearance on Dec. 2 in Hilo District Court.

Earlier arrests include allegations regarding abuse of a family or household member and then violating a restraining order filed against him by his mother.

A restraining order remains in effect until May 2026.

