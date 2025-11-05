Vladimir Toktasynov dies from cardiac arrest at age 36

Vladimir Toktasynov, a professional combat sports athlete fighting out of Germany, has passed away at age 36. Early reports indicate “Tok” passed away from cardiac arrest.

Born in Kazakhstan, Vladimir Toktasynov earned a reputation as a durable and aggressive fighter who competed in kickboxing, Muay Thai,a and MMA.

News of Tok’s passing broke on November 4, 2025, via Dutch outlet NU.nl and quickly spread across combat sports communities, prompting tributes from fans, fighters, and organizations like GLORY. Many expressed shock at the sudden loss of a “valeureux guerrier” (valiant warrior) known for his never-say-die attitude. His death has fueled discussions in some circles about health risks for young athletes, though no official cause beyond cardiac arrest has been detailed.

GLORY is saddened to learn about the sudden passing of veteran Vladimir Tok. We will always remember his time in the GLORY ring plus his long career competing across Europe. Our condolences to his friends, teammates, and family. pic.twitter.com/KlOPtdNCOk — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) November 4, 2025

Toktasynov left a legacy as a respected journeyman in kickboxing, remembered for his heart and contributions to the sport’s heavyweight landscape. Condolences have poured in from the global vechtsport (combat sports) community.

