Reug Reug

Reug Reug, ONE Championship heavyweight champ, injured in car accident

By Eric Kowal 14 hours ago

“Reug Reug” Oumar Kane has been forced to withdraw from his highly anticipated rematch against two-division MMA king Anatoly “Sladkiy” Malykhin at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.

The 33-year-old Senegalese mixed martial artist was involved in a serious car accident in the United Arab Emirates and will be unable to compete inside Tokyo’s Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.

“The extent of his injuries has not been disclosed, but the setback marks a devastating blow for the Senegalese superstar, who was preparing to defend his heavyweight crown for the first time in front of a massive Japanese crowd,” a release from ONE Championship read.

 

Reug Reug claimed the title one year ago when he defeated Malykhin by way of split decision.

 

